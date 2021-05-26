Microsoft’s Surface Headphones with adjustable noise cancellation now $80 (Reg. up to $146+)

Today only, Woot is offering Microsoft’s V1 Surface Headphones for $79.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally $250, they tend to sell for closer to $150 these days and are currently listed at $146 via Amazon. Today’s offer is the lowest price we can find. On top its “Omnisonic Audio” reproduction, Microsoft’s previous-generation cans feature adjustable active noise cancellation, a built-in voice assistant, and compatibility with Windows, iOS, Android, and macOS. Audio playback automatically pauses when you take the headphones off, you’ll also find 15-hour battery life (plus an extra hour with a 5-minute fast charge) as well as on-board controls to adjust the volume, skip tracks, mute the mic, or end calls. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds and you can check out our hands-on review for a closer look. More details below.

If Microsoft’s sleek matte grey design isn’t getting you excited, take a look at the Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Hybrid Headphones. You’ll find a similar active noise cancellation feature here as well as a 40-hour play time, and a 4+ star rating from over 22,000 Amazon customers at $50 shipped. That’s significantly longer battery life, but you will miss out on the built-in voice assistant here.

Be sure to check out this deal on Sennheiser’s Momentum 2 Earbuds at $50 off and our ongoing deal Google’s latest Pixel Buds wireless headphones with 24-hour battery life. We are also still tracking some solid offers on Beats Studio3 pure ANC headphones, just be sure to hit up our headphones deal hub fore even more as well as our recent roundup of headphones + DACs to take advantage of Apple Music Hi-Fi listening.

More on the Microsoft Surface Headphones:

Hear crisp, clear audio. Omnisonic Audio wraps you in your favorite music, shows, and more

Lightweight, breathable, and a comfortable size you can wear for a full day of travel or at the office. Noise cancellation Up to 30 dB for active noise cancellation, Up to 40 dB for passive noise cancellation

Your built in assistant can do it for you. Just ask Microsoft Cortana to play your favorite artist, set a reminder, make a call, get answers to questions, and more. Compatibility Windows 10, iOS, Android, MacOS

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!