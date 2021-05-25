Rock out to an all-time low on Sennheiser’s Momentum 2 Earbuds at $50 off

Amazon currently offers the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Earbuds for $249.95 shipped in two styles. Down from its $300 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings and matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. Sennheiser’s second-generation pair of Momentum earbuds sport the same true wireless design and fabric charging case, but with added active noise cancelling and up to 28-hour playback. You’re sure to enjoy the signature Sennheiser sound, with built-in equalizer features to tweak the audio profile to your liking. Over 1,900 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating and you can dive into our launch coverage for closer look. Head below for more.

Update 5/25 @ 1:21 PM: Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the V-MODA Crossfade 2 Wireless Codex Edition Headphones for $249.98 shipped. Down $100 from its normal going rate, this marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked only once before. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Save some extra cash by going with Tribit’s FlyBuds C1 True Wireless Earbuds for $59 instead. These arrive with a true wireless design that pairs with added IPX5 water-resistance to make them ideal for workouts and the like. That’s alongside up to 50 hours of playback on a single change with the carrying case as well as noise reduction functionality. We found that all of those features stack up to make them a notable AirPods alternative in our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review.

But if you’re in the market for a pair of earbuds that are more finely-tuned with Android, the ongoing price cut on Google’s latest Pixel Buds is certainly worth a look. Having dropped from the usual $179 going rate, you’re looking at a match of the best price this year at $129.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 features:

From classical to contemporary, every music genre is enhanced by the bespoke drivers of the new MOMENTUM True Wireless 2 earbuds. Enjoy deep bass, natural mids and clear, detailed treble. Plus, you can now tailor your listening experience with the Smart Control App, which lets you play with built-in equalizers for an even more amazing sound quality.

