Twelve South’s Memorial Day sale takes up to 50% off all-new MagSafe wallet cases, more

Following Nomad’s sale this morning, Twelve South is now launching a Memorial Day celebration of its own. With as much as 50% in savings across the sale, you’re looking at some rare discounts on the brand’s popular Apple gear with free shipping across the board. Our top pick is the new BookBook Leather Wallet Case for iPhone 12/Pro/Max/mini with MagSafe at $59.99. Down from the usual $70 going rate, today’s offer is the very first discount we’ve seen and saves you $10. Having just launched last week, Twelve South’s BookBook Case covers your iPhone 12 series device in full-grain leather with an overall appearance that turns your handset into a vintage book. The wallet folio can hold four IDs or cards and magnetically snaps onto the case that attached to your device. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Other notable Twelve South Memorial Day deals:

Then be sure to go shop all of the other discounts today in the Twelve South Memorial Day. And speaking of the big day, Nomad has launched a 20% off sitewide sale for the occasion that’s discounting its all-new Apple Watch bands, the latest chargers, and more.

Twelve South Book Book MagSafe case features:

It’s here. A fresh version of our legendary BookBook, now compatible with Apple MagSafe Charger and your favorite MagSafe accessories. BookBook for iPhone streamlines your everyday carry by combining a wallet and iPhone case into a little luxurious leather book. There’s room for your ID, bank cards and cash. Your iPhone is securely and safely held in a magnetic leather shell so you can easily separate your wallet and phone for charging or times when you only need your iPhone. It’s like getting two cases in one. Read on for more of the story.

