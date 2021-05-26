Nomad launches 20% off sitewide sale on all-new Apple Watch bands, latest chargers, more

Nomad is now launching a new sitewide sale today ahead of Memorial Day that’s taking 20% off its entire collection of latest iPhone 12 cases, Apple Watch bands, and other leather accessories. Just apply code MISSIONBRAND at checkout to lock-in the savings. Shipping varies per order. Our top pick is the all-new Nomad Apple Watch Titanium Band for $199.96. Normally fetching $250, today’s offer is the very first discount and a notable $50 in savings on the new accessory.

Having just been released last week, Nomad’s refreshed Titanium Apple Watch band sports a premium design that comes in either silver or black finishes. There’s a new magnetic clasp that makes putting the link band easier than other models on the market, and after using it for a few days I can certainly back that claim. Reviews are still rolling in, but you can get a closer look at our launch coverage for additional details. Then head below for the rest of our top picks.

While Nomad’s just-announced AirTags accessories are already on sale an excluded from this sitewide event, the brand’s new iPad Pro cases are in fact eligible for the added 25% in savings. With prices starting at $77.97, both the Rugged Case and Rugged Folio are seeing only the second notable discounts to date in either Horween leather or PU finishes. You can learn more in our launch coverage, but then check out the rest of our top picks below.

Then go check out the all-new stainless steel MagSafe Mount that Nomad launched earlier in the year. We recently took a hands-on look at the brand’s new premium accessory to see if it was worth pre-ordering to overhaul your iPhone 12 charging setup which you can get all of the details on right here.

Nomad Apple Watch Titanium Band features:

Designed from the ground up, Titanium Band takes cues from classic watch bands with its adjustable links and integrated lugs, and adds an innovative magnetic clasp for a modern touch. An ultra-slim custom designed clasp allows the band to effortlessly open and securely close with the power of neodymium magnets.

