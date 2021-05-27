AOC’s UltraWide 34-inch curved monitor plummets to new low at $200 (Save $110)

Office Depot is offering AOC’s 34-inch UltraWide Curved Gaming Monitor for $199.99 shipped. Typically selling for around $300, and going for $310 on Amazon, you can save up to $110 today and mark a new all-time low. Centered around the ultrawide 1500R curved frame, this monitor is also bringing 1080p display with 1ms response times, a 75Hz refresh rate, and AMD FreeSync Premium to eliminate lag and screen-tearing. Where this machine really shines is in the 118% sRGB color gamut and 80,000,000:1 contrast ratio. So, while you could certainly pay a heftier sum for higher pixel quality, you’re still coming away with hyper-fast play speed and vivid, photorealistic visuals. Rated 4.6/5 stars. See below for more.

Based on the size and quality of today’s lead monitor, you’d be hard pressed to find a better deal than what we have above. Viotek offers a 24-inch monitor that beats out the price and refresh rate at a max 165Hz, now only $160 shipped. So while you’re opting for a considerably smaller display, you maintain the 1080p picture quality plus FreeSync and G-Sync for buttery smooth gameplay. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 3,900 gamers.

Ready to take your entire set-up to the next level? For anyone logging their fair share of hours in front of a screen, RESPAWN’s adjustable-height gaming desk can take a load of stress off your neck and back, and right now it’s down to $162 shipped. Or show some love to the rest of your home, with Walker Edison’s rustic TV stand at a new 2021 low.

AOC 34-inch WFHD Curved Monitor features:

AOC Gaming CQ34G2E delivers the next step-up in multitasking efficiency with its 34” ultra-wide and curved screen. The 21:9 ratio provides 33% space than a Full HD monitor so more applications and information can be fitted onto a single screen. The 1500R curvature of the VA panel delivers uniform color while wrapping around your field of view for an immersive computing experience. Enjoy high color accuracy and better productivity with the G2 series from AOC.

