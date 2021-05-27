Take up to $138 off this 52-inch adjustable-height gaming desk, at new low of $162

Amazon is offering the RESPAWN 3010 Adjustable-Height Gaming Desk for $162.10 shipped. Recently selling for upwards of $300, today’s deal slashes up to 46% off the going rate, and marks a new all-time low. This desk uses pneumatics to elevate your battlestation from 28- to 43-inches in height. No cranks or awkward fasteners to bother with; just 52-inches of solid steel and wood to make sure you’re playing at your best, without unnecessary back and neck strain. It comes complete with a raised monitor stand, cupholder, multiple speaker mounts, and a headphone hook. Rated 3.8/5 stars from over 150 customers. Hit the jump for more.

To keep things on the budget-friendly side, this highly-rated 47-inch desk uses a simple crank to add nearly a foot and a half of height. The minimalist design is sure to fit seamlessly with any gear or décor, and the sturdy design can hold up to 100 pounds. Over 350 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

RESPAWN 3010 Adjustable-Height Gaming Desk features:

Take your game to new heights with the RESPAWN 3010 Gaming Computer Desk, in Red, with pneumatic height adjustment. This ergonomic desk allows you to go from sitting to standing with the touch of a lever. Controlled by pneumatics, the desk height starts at 28 125″ and can rise up to 43 875″, providing super smooth movement. The ergonomic features also include a beveled front edge for a comfortable place for your arms to rest and a back mounted monitor shelf positioned at eye level to prevent head and neck strain. Accessories like headphones, speakers, and drinks all have their own place, at the sides of table, to provide the maximum usable desk space

