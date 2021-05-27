FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon will ship Walker Edison’s Wren TV Stand to your door for $108.50 (1-year low)

1-year low $108.50

Amazon is offering the Walker Edison Wren Classic 4 Cubby TV Stand for $108.52 shipped. That’s over $20 off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked for over a year. This Walker Edison TV stand is ready to support televisions that weigh up to 65 pounds, which should easily handle a wide range of options. Integrated cable management ports can be found along the back of each cubby, ensuring it’ll be a cinch to hook up game consoles, set top boxes, and more. A simplistic design should allow this unit to blend in well with most surroundings. Believe it or not, more than 21,000 Amazon shoppers have left a rating and the dust has settled at 4.6/5 stars.

Achieve a more modern aesthetic when placing your TV on your wall and above your new stand. Today’s savings will almost entirely cover Hangman’s No-Stud TV Wall Mount at $22. Having used this offering at home for over a year now, I can heartily recommend it. With over 4,000 Amazon reviews and an average 4.8/5 star rating, it appears that I am not the only one.

Need a new couch as well? If so, check out this discounted sofa at $278 in addition to Christopher Knight Aidan at $350 shipped. And for those of you in need of an easy way to tidy up the house, don’t forget that eufy’s new HomeVac S11 Lite Stick Vacuum is down to $150. Finally, be sure to consider leveling up your home-cooked meals with Kamado Joe’s Jr. Charcoal Grill at a low of $299.

Walker Edison Wren Classic 4 Cubby TV Stand features:

  • Top surface supports up to 150 Ibs. and 2 adjustable shelves support up to 30 Ibs. each
  • Supports TVs up to 65 Ibs.
  • 4 cord management ports keep cables tidy
  • Ships ready-to-assemble with step-by-step instructions

