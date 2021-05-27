FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

AirPods Max see rare discount to new Amazon all-time low

-
AmazonAppleHeadphones
Amazon low $518

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s AirPods Max for $518.12 shipped in several styles. Normally fetching $549, you’re looking at the deepest Amazon discount to date with today’s offer undercutting our previous mention from the retailer by $12. This is also still one of the very first notable discounts across the board and a rare opportunity to save on just about all of the colorways.

Apple’s new AirPods Max bring many of the features that have been staples in its true wireless earbuds to an over-ear design that’s backed by the H1 chip. Alongside stellar active noise cancellation and support for spatial audio, you’re also looking at 20-hour playback, Hey Siri support, and a premium design comprised of aluminum, a knit-mesh canopy, and memory foam ear cushions. We found them to be a compelling, yet pricey offering in our hands-on review, though today’s deal certainly helps with the latter. Head below for more.

But if the more premium price tag and over-ear fit aren’t doing much for you, don’t forget that AirPods Pro are still marked down to $197. These provide many of the same features noted above like ANC, Hey Siri, and spatial audio, but with an in-ear, true wireless design that’s backed by Apple’s H1 chip. The audio fidelity isn’t going to be nearly as good as with AirPods Max, but the portability will be convenient for students or commuters.

Otherwise, go give our Apple guide a look for all of the week’s other best deals. Notably, a series of all-time lows have arrived on various Apple Watch SE models, which deliver access to Fitness+ alongside a list of other exercise monitoring functionality. With as much as $60 in savings, you’ll be able to score deep discounts on entry-level models as well as GPS + Cellular configurations.

Apple AirPods Max feature:

The Apple AirPods Max wireless over-ear headphones are made to transport and immerse you in your favorite content. Dynamic drivers with dual neodymium ring magnets provide clear sound with deep bass, and the breathable knit mesh canopy with mesh textile-wrapped memory foam earcups make the AirPods Max feel comfortable during long listening sessions. The addition of active noise cancellation technology with six outward-facing helps to maximize your isolation.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Headphones

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Have this upholstered sofa shipped to your door for $30...
Take this 4-pack of highly-rated Vont LED Headlamps on ...
Contigo’s 3-piece Bottle Cleaning Brush Set with ...
Amazon’s Kindle E-reader portfolio has many models an...
Upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 with up to $150 off NETGEAR Nighthaw...
Never miss a moment with Amazfit’s always-on retr...
RESPAWN’s Racing Style Rocker hits $139, more gam...
Pair your Galaxy S21 with Samsung’s 10000mAh 25W ...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $349

Have this upholstered sofa shipped to your door for $305 (Reg. $349)

$305 Learn More
30% off

Take this 4-pack of highly-rated Vont LED Headlamps on your adventures for $20 (30% off)

$20 Learn More
Save $150

Take up to $150 off Philips soundbars, bundle wireless subwoofers, more from $52

From $52 Learn More
Review

Tested: Move over, AirPods – Skullcandy Dime earbuds are a compelling fitness companion at just $25

Buy now Learn More
Reg. $10+

Contigo’s 3-piece Bottle Cleaning Brush Set with lifetime warranty now $6 (Reg. up to $15)

$6 Learn More

Amazon’s Kindle E-reader portfolio has many models and configurations, which is best for you?

Learn More

Kate Spade debuts new Pride collection, pledges up to $150,000 towards LGBTQ youth

Learn More
Reg. $183

MyProtein 11-lb. Whey Isolate bundle with six protein bars and shaker bottle for $62 ($120 off)

$62 Learn More