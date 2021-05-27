FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Celebrate Fourth of July and Memorial Day with these new festive shoes

-
FashionNews

With Memorial Day weekend upon us and the Fourth of July just a month away, top brands like Crocs, Saucony, Converse, and many more have debuted festive footwear. Sport the red, white, and blue coloring in style this Memorial Day with our top picks this season. Head below the jump to find all of the best styles.

Crocs Red, White, and Blue Styles

If you’re looking for a way to make your look festive for the holiday season, Crocs has several options. They also have styles for the entire family and 41 items included in its USA collection. One of our top picks from the collection is the Classic American Flag Clog. The waterproof style is great for pool hangouts and outdoor events. They’re also a best-selling shoe from Crocs and have a cushioned insole that promotes comfort. They can also be worn by both men or women alike and are priced at $55. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Crocs customers as well.

Saucony Memorial Day Running Shoes

Do you like to run? If so, the Saucony Kinvara 12 Stars and Stripes Running Shoes are a great option for this festive season. These shoes are sported with the American flag and its iconic red, white, and blue colors. This style is lightweight, flexible, and highly breathable. They can be worn during pavement or treadmill outings and were designed to go the distance. You can find them in both men’s and women’s sizing, and they’re priced at $110.

Converse All American Chuck Taylors

Converse sneakers are very on-trend for this season, and the All Star American Chuck Taylor’s are a standout for Memorial Day. Converse states, “In celebration of our American roots, we’ve remixed the unmistakable icon with bold stripes and stars. Salute the flag with red, white and blue Chucks.” These shoes are sure to make a statement with any look and were also made for comfort. Both men and women alike can wear this style, and they’re rated 4.7/5 stars. Plus, you can purchase them for $60.

Before you go, be sure to check out our guide to the Allen Edmonds Father’s Day Gift List here.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

About the Author

Here are all of LEGO’s upcoming freebies and prom...
Disney’s massive Twice Upon a Year Sale from $4: ...
Clarks Memorial Day Sale takes 30% off sitewide with de...
Go claim Among Us for FREE on PC via the Epic Games Sto...
Cole Haan Memorial Day takes extra 20% off dress shoes,...
WaterField’s new leather AirTag Luggage Tag and K...
GAP Summer Kickoff Event takes up to 50% off sitewide +...
ASICS boosts your workouts with 20% off summer-ready st...
Show More Comments

Related

35% off

Casely Memorial Day sale offers up to 35% off iPhone 12 cases, MagSafe gear, more

Now Live! Learn More
30% off

Levi’s Memorial Day Sale takes 30% off sitewide + extra 50% off already-reduced styles

+ 50% off Learn More
30% off

Clarks Memorial Day Sale takes 30% off sitewide with deals from $35 + free shipping

From $35 Learn More
20% off

ASICS boosts your workouts with 20% off summer-ready styles for Memorial Day

From $40 Learn More

Under Armour’s 25th Anniversary Collection offers exclusive apparel, bags, more from $14

Learn More

Merrell’s Mother’s Day Gift Guide is live! Find outdoor hiking shoes, apparel, more

Learn More
Save $150

Upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 with up to $150 off NETGEAR Nighthawk routers from $258

From $258 Learn More
Save 25%

Never miss a moment with Amazfit’s always-on retro smartwatch at $30 (25% off)

$30 Learn More