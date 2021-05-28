Grasp 200 miles of TV channels with 1byone’s 4K Digital Antenna at under $21 (Save 20%)

1byone Products Inc. (98% lifetime positive feedback from 87,000+) via Amazon is offering the 1byone 200-mile Amplified 4K Digital TV Antenna for $20.79 Prime shipped once the on-page coupon has been clipped (In some instances this may require you to sign up for Subscribe & Save, if it does, be sure to cancel before another is shipped to your door). If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and marks the third-best price we have tracked in 2021. While many of us have already made the switch to streaming, there are times when local channels are only made available over the air. This antenna is here to affordably remedy that situation. Despite having a lightweight and simple design, this unit is actually able to grasp channels for up to 200 miles. Even better, it supports up to 4K resolution. A 3M adhesive sticker and 17-foot coaxial cable makes this offering a cinch to get up and running. Curious which channels are available in your area? Your questions can likely be answered by AntennaWeb. Rated 4/5 stars.

1byone 200-mile Amplified 4K Digital TV Antenna features:

Light and flat design, beautiful enough and easy to install, you can hide it behind the TV set or stick it on the window wall or anywhere you like, of course, TV signals must be accepted there.

The HDTV antenna is large enough to receive TV signals up to 200 miles, and it carries signal amplifiers, making it easier to amplify the antenna to get the best reception when you put it anywhere in your home, covering almost every home and area. If you live within 35 miles of the broadcasting tower, turn the loudspeaker to “short distance”，Built-in high quality state-of-the-art nanotechnology for maximum strength increases the reception capacity of the TV antenna.

