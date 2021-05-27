Have this upholstered sofa shipped to your door for $305 (Reg. $349)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon is offering the Dorel Living Emily Upholstered Sofa for $305.07 shipped. That’s $44 off the typical rate there and comes within $11 of the lowest price we have tracked. If your current couch has been used for years, it may be time for a refresh. This offering delivers a contemporary, mid-century modern style that is upheld by a durable frame and solid wood pyramid legs. Its style is very nice, but not over the top, allowing it to blend well across a wide variety of homes. Once pieced together, it will span 72 x 32.5 x 35 inches. No tools are required for assembly, allowing you to set it up with only a minimal amount of effort. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Put today’s savings to work when you grab Christopher Knight’s Elam Wood Coffee Table for $56. It features an egg-shaped design and a walnut finish. Adding this to your space will help nudge the overall look in the direction of mid-century modern. Measurements work out to 23.6 x 39.3 x 17.9 inches. Over 870 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.5/5 star rating.

If you’re not in love with the sofa above, we’ve got a couple of other discounts worth checking out. This one ships to your door for $278 and Christopher Knight’s Aidan Mid-Century Modern Sofa is down to $350. You don’t have to stop there either. Earlier today we spotted RESPAWN’s Racing Style Rocker at $139 alongside more gaming/office chairs from $61. And don’t forget that Walker Edison’s Wren TV Stand is down to $108.50.

  • Contemporary, mid-century modern inspired sofa. Designed with elegant tufting on seat and back cushions and features track arms.
  • Easy-to-clean linen fabric with durable frame and solid wood pyramid legs in a black finish.
  • Compact sofa size – small space friendly. Mix and match with the rest of the collection.
  • Easy assembly, no tools required. 1-Year limited.

