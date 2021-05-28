FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Showcase your favorite gear with three square floating shelves at $13 Prime shipped (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering three Melannco Square Floating Shelves for $13.05 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and newly marks the best price we’ve tracked in 2021. If you’d love to put some of your beloved gear on display in the office, living room, or somewhere entirely different, these square floating shelves are worth considering. You’ll get three sleek, floating wall shelves that are perfect for uplifting your favorite things. These are easy to install and three different sizes are included. Measurements span 5-, 7-, and 9-square inches. Each shelf is 3.5 inches deep. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Now that you have some new shelving, why not prepare yourself to polish each of them off with these Pledge Multi-Surface Wipes? You’ll only have to part with $4, a price that’s easily covered by today’s savings. You’ll get 24 ready-to-use wipes perfect for dusting, cleaning, and protecting almost any surface in your space. Pledge touts that these will also add a brilliant and protective shine.

Keep the ball rolling when you have this upholstered sofa shipped to your door for $305 or grab Walker Edison’s Wren TV Stand at $108.50. Another notable discount worth cashing in on includes ceramic planter pots from $9.50. And if you’d like to organize a basement, garage, or another space, check out Amazon’s 20-pack of 36-inch bungee cords for $19 Prime shipped.

Melannco Square Floating Shelves features:

  • This set includes 3 square shelves; 1 small, 1 medium, and 1 large.
  • These shelves feature a timeless espresso finish that matches easily to any home décor.
  • You have the option to group the shelves together or hang separately for the perfect accent for any room; these shelves will hang flush against the wall.

