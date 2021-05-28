Save all your summer adventures with DJI’s 4K60 Pocket Stabilizer down to $194 (New low)

Amazon is offering the DJI Osmo 4K60 Pocket Camera with Gimbal Stabilizer for $193.93 shipped. You’ll usually find this usually going for around $234, with today’s $40 savings marking a new Amazon low. Ready for any adventure, the DJI pocket is the brand’s smallest, most lightweight 4K video camera. The professional quality 4K60 video, or 12MP photo, is captured and smoothed on a 3-axis stabilizer. So whether you’re filming for TikTok, documenting your latest travel affair, or exploring a local park with the kids, you can rely on crystal clear video to look back on and share. Rated 4.2/5 stars. See below for more.

For budding artists and directors, or content creators on a budget, there are still plenty of options to capture silky-smooth video right from your phone. This iPhone 12 3-axis stabilizer comes with a variety of cinematic features and styles, and the carrying case weighs less than a pound. The adjustable phone grip can fit a variety of larger smartphones, too. And currently down to $75.50, you’ll be saving a ton over our lead deal. This #1 best-seller is rated 4.3/5 stars from 8,900 reviews.

Don’t miss out on the rest of today’s best iPhone and smartphone accessories, with aluminum stands, chargers, and more starting at just $4. And if you’re looking to stay fit this summer, we’re tracking some massive savings on the Fitbit Versa 3 and Charge 4 from $100. Plus, Amazfit’s retro fitness tracker fell to its lowest price ever at $30.

DJI Osmo Pocket 4K60 Gimbal Stabilizer features:

The Osmo Pocket incorporates a 1/2.3″ sensor and a wide f/2.0, 80° angle-of-view lens to record up to 4K60 cinematic video and 12MP still photos on up to a 256GB microSD card. Unlike a similarly sized smartphone, the candy bar-sized Osmo Pocket offers intelligent functions like Active Track, FaceTrack, and Motionlapse to create compelling, creative effects. Choose between 180° and 3 x 3 panoramic shots to capture wide landscape vistas. The FPV mode provides a selfie perspective, and NightShot can be used to capture moonlit or low-light scenes.

