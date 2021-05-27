FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Never miss a moment with Amazfit’s always-on retro smartwatch at $30 (25% off)

Amazon is offering the Amazfit Neo Fitness Retro Smartwatch for $29.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from the typical $40 rate, that saves you 25% to match our previous mention and the best price we can find. Featuring an always-on retro display with 24/7 heartrate and sleep monitoring, you can make use of up to three fitness modes to track steps and burned-calories throughout the day. For a more comprehensive look at your activity, advanced PAI health assessments can be accessed via the Zepp app. You’ll get up to 28-days of normal battery life off a single charge, but up to 37-days under optimal conditions, plus water-resistance up to 50-meters. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 650 customers. Head below for more options.

If you don’t mind swapping out the retro display, LETSCOM’s basic fitness tracker comes with all-day heart-rate and activity tracking, as well as 14 different fitness modes with GPS. You’ll also find upgraded smart features such as call and message notifications on-board, or you can pair it with your phone’s camera as a remote shutter. And when you clip the on-page coupon, you can drop the price down to just $22.50. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 23,000 customers.

Today, we’re tracking a massive Memorial Day sale from Casely, and you can score adorable iPhone 12 cases and MagSafe accessories at up to 35% off. Plus, Disney is taking up to 40% off clothes and more for their Twice Upon a Year sale, this 10,000mAh power bank from Samsung down to $40, and AOC’s brilliant 34-inch UltraWide gaming monitor at a new all-time low.

Amazfit Neo Fitness Retro Smartwatch features:

  • Amazfit Neo Smartwatch can track your heart rate 24/7. Also can monitor your sleep
  • This smartwatch features a retro-styled, always-on display which lets you see the screen clearly under bright light
  • It can be used for up to 28 days on a typical usage & 37 Days on a basic usage on a single full charge.

