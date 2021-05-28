Smartphone Accessories: Adjustable Aluminum Stand $9 (Save 25%), more

Lamicall Store (100% positive all-time feedback from 9,400+) via Amazon currently offers its Adjustable Smartphone Stand for $8.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $12, today’s offer amounts to 25% in savings, matches our previous mention for the all-time low, and is the best in months. This metal stand is a great way to keep an eye on your smartphone througout the day on the desk or dock on your nightstand. It features an adjustable design so you can get the perfect angle and a cut out on the bottom for slotting through a charging cable. Over 25,200 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating.

Great desk accessories for office and home. A smartphone stand with perfect viewing angle for making phone calls, watching movies, viewing recipes and using FaceTime. Made of high-quality aluminum alloy, this desk phone holder has a smooth edge, a nice finish and beautiful metallic luster. It looks sleek and elegant on your desktop. This phone dock with a low gravity center can hold your phone stably. Besides, its rubber cushions protect the phone from scratches and sliding. The hook width of the mobile phone stand is 14mm, please make sure the thickness of your device is no more than 14mm (0.55 in). For a cell phone larger than 6 inches, kindly set it in landscape mode for more stability.

