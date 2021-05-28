The DODOcase Memorial Day sale is now live at 15% off sitewide. Deals are hard to come by on the premium Apple gear accessory maker’s products these days, but everything is now available at 15% off when you use code MEMORIALDAY at checkout. You’ll find plenty of gorgeous iPhone 12 cases, gear for your iPad and MacBook, as well as the brand’s Leathercraft cable organizers, keychains, and more all eligible for this weekend’s promotion. Head below the fold for a closer look.

DODOcase Memorial Day sale:

The DODOcase Memorial Day sale will presumably last through Monday, but we don’t know for sure, so jump in now while the prices are right. As we mentioned above, deals on DODOcase items have become increasingly rare — we haven’t really tracked any notable sitewide sales since well before the pandemic hit. Not only is all of the aforementioned gear eligible for the Memorial Day discount, but you can also make sue of the brand’s iPhone case customizer at a discount as well.

One standout here, or example, is the DODOcase Shockproof CARDCASE for iPhone 12 that will drop from the regular $45 down to $38.21 after you apply the coupon code above. Shipping starts at $5 at DODOcase, but varies depending on the contents of your cart. Features here include a genuine leather construction in four colorways with a handy credit card pocket on the back. You can even add a personalized monogram to your new case for an extra $9.95 via the listing page. More details below.

But be sure to browse through the rest of the DODOcase iPhone, iPad, MacBook, and Leathercraft gear right here for more options — all of which will drop 15% in the cart with the code above.

Then hit up some of the other now live Memorial Day deals on Apple gear including the Totallee 50% off sitewide event, Twelve South’s Memorial Day sale, and these OnePlus 8T deals, just to name a few.

More on the DODOcase Shockproof CARDCASE:

Genuine leather back and credit card pocket

Four different outside color choices

Case engineered for protection and durability

Square camera port on back cover

Photos are generic for style. Camera ports will be model specific

