FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

DODOcase now offering rare 15% off sitewide for Memorial Day: iPhone 12 and iPad gear, more

-
Smartphone AccessoriesDODOcase
15% off Now Live!

The DODOcase Memorial Day sale is now live at 15% off sitewide. Deals are hard to come by on the premium Apple gear accessory maker’s products these days, but everything is now available at 15% off when you use code MEMORIALDAY at checkout. You’ll find plenty of gorgeous iPhone 12 cases, gear for your iPad and MacBook, as well as the brand’s Leathercraft cable organizers, keychains, and more all eligible for this weekend’s promotion. Head below the fold for a closer look. 

DODOcase Memorial Day sale:

The DODOcase Memorial Day sale will presumably last through Monday, but we don’t know for sure, so jump in now while the prices are right. As we mentioned above, deals on DODOcase items have become increasingly rare — we haven’t really tracked any notable sitewide sales since well before the pandemic hit. Not only is all of the aforementioned gear eligible for the Memorial Day discount, but you can also make sue of the brand’s iPhone case customizer at a discount as well. 

One standout here, or example, is the DODOcase Shockproof CARDCASE for iPhone 12 that will drop from the regular $45 down to $38.21 after you apply the coupon code above. Shipping starts at $5 at DODOcase, but varies depending on the contents of your cart. Features here include a genuine leather construction in four colorways with a handy credit card pocket on the back. You can even add a personalized monogram to your new case for an extra $9.95 via the listing page. More details below.

But be sure to browse through the rest of the DODOcase iPhone, iPad, MacBook, and Leathercraft gear right here for more options — all of which will drop 15% in the cart with the code above. 

Then hit up some of the other now live Memorial Day deals on Apple gear including the Totallee 50% off sitewide event, Twelve South’s Memorial Day sale, and these OnePlus 8T deals, just to name a few. 

More on the DODOcase Shockproof CARDCASE:

  • Genuine leather back and credit card pocket
  • Four different outside color choices
  • Case engineered for protection and durability
  • Square camera port on back cover
  • Photos are generic for style. Camera ports will be model specific

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

DODOcase

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

DJI Osmo Pocket saves all your summer adventures in 4K,...
Smartphone Accessories: Adjustable Aluminum Stand $9 (S...
Satechi’s Memorial Day sale has arrived: Save up to 2...
Casely Memorial Day sale offers up to 35% off iPhone 12...
Pair your Galaxy S21 with Samsung’s 10000mAh 25W ...
Rocketbook’s cloud-ready reusable smart notebooks...
Smartphone Accessories: 3-Outlet Power Strip w/ USB-C $...
Anker’s popular iPhone and Android accessories ma...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

Totallee now 50% off sitewide for Memorial Day: iPhone 12 clear cases, accessories, more

Now Live! Learn More
Shop now

Twelve South’s Memorial Day sale takes up to 50% off all-new MagSafe wallet cases, more

50% off Learn More
35% off

Casely Memorial Day sale offers up to 35% off iPhone 12 cases, MagSafe gear, more

Now Live! Learn More
Sitewide savings

Nomad launches 20% off sitewide sale on all-new Apple Watch bands, latest chargers, more

20% off Learn More
Sitewide savings

Satechi’s Memorial Day sale has arrived: Save up to 20% on Apple accessories and more

20% off Learn More

eBay takes up to 50% off refurb headphones, electric tools, more for Memorial Day

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: M1 Mac mini $99 off, Apple Watch Series 6 from $329, Home Depot Memorial Day sale, more

Learn More
4-days only

Best Buy’s annual Memorial Day sale now live: Save on latest Macs, iPads, and more

Save now Learn More