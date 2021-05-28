FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Let LG’s 240Hz UltraGear Gaming Monitor guide you to victory, now $297 (25% off)

-
Save $103 $297

Amazon is offering LG’s 27-inch UltraGear 240Hz Adjustable Gaming Monitor for $296.99 shipped. Usually selling for about $400, today’s savings shave over 25% off to match the all-time low price. Designed for high-octane style gaming, this 1080p monitor comes decked out with 240Hz refresh rates and a 1ms response time. The IPS display features deep blacks and vivid colors with a 99% sRGB gamut, and HDR10 compatibility. NVIDIA G-SYNC and FreeSync also add to the monitor’s professional texture. And the adjustable pivot stand allows for both a portrait, landscape, and other orientations. Over 6,600 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. See below for more.

If you’re more interested in upgrading your picture quality over frame rate, LG has a 27-inch IPS monitor that delivers 1440p display without sacrificing its premium gaming features. You’ll still be working with AMD FreeSync as well as Dynamic Action Sync with Black Stabilizer to enhance movement quality during gameplay. The refresh rate does fall to 75Hz with this model, but the increased picture quality means you can get find more uses for it than just gaming – it’s perfect for everyday office use, digital art, and content creation. Plus, you’d be beating out our lead deal by a full $70. Rated 4.7/5 stars from 1,600 shoppers.

We’ve been tracking a veritable parade of monitor and gaming deals this Memorial Day weekend. First up, you can take up to $200 off more LG Ultrawide and 4K monitors, plus a 34-inch WFHD curved offering from AOC, now at a new low of $200. And that doesn’t even cover the $579 off savings you can find at Dell’s Memorial Day sale. We’re sure to keep digging up killer gaming deals all weekend long, so be sure to hit up our best PC gaming deals guide for all the latest.

LG 27-inch UltraGear Gaming Monitor features:

Even if you’re not a pro gamer, you’ll feel like one with LG’s 27″ Ultra Gear monitor. A super-fast IPS 1ms and 240Hz gaming monitor. Cutting-edge tech gives you the edge with features like NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility, lightning-fast response times, multiple gamer modes and Full HD resolution. Virtually no tearing or stuttering. Less latency.

