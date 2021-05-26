Upgrade your battlestation with up to $200 off LG UltraWides, 4K monitors, more from $197

Amazon is currently offering the LG 34-inch 1080p UltraWide Monitor for $296.99 shipped. Typically selling for $400, today’s offer amounts to 26% in savings, is only the second notable discount we’ve seen, and marks a new all-time low. Those looking to upgrade their battlestation on a budget will find LG’s 34-inch monitor to be a compelling offering with its 1080p panel and immersive UltraWide design. Alongside AMD FreeSync support, there’s HDR400 compatibility to go alongside its USB-C, HDMI, and DisplayPort connectivity. Over 1,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more from $197.

Other notable LG monitor deals:

But now that your monitor should be taken care of, be sure to check out all of the other battlestation upgrades currently available in our PC gaming guide. Yesterday we rounded up all of the best discounts in Dell’s Memorial Day sale that’s taking up to $579 off a selection of UltraWides, Alienware laptops, and more.

LG 34-inch UltraWide Monitor features:

A wider view for working or watching. Push your productivity with the #1 UltraWide Monitor brand in the U. S. At 34″ and 21: 9 screen ratio, this Full HD (2560 x 1080) IPS Display features realistic, accurate color, contrast, clarity and detail at wide angles. Content creation. Designing. Video editing. Entertainment. Bright and bold. VESA DisplayHDR 400 brings work and virtual worlds to life, backed by 400 nits of brightness. This display tech elevates textures, elements, character movements and natural light and shadow.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!