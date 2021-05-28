Microsoft’s all-new Modern Webcam sees first discount at $60, pre-order now

B&H Photo is releasing Microsoft’s all-new Modern Webcam at $59.99 shipped for pre-order. This marks the very first discount we’ve tracked and a new all-time low, down from the usual $70 tag. Shooting and streaming in 1080p quality video, this face-friendly webcam offers HDR and True Look visual retouching to make sure you’re always looking your best. The simple plug-and-play design connects via USB-A, and the clamp easily affixes to most any laptop, monitor, or tripod. Ratings are still rolling in on Microsoft’s latest offerings, but you can check out our launch coverage to get an inside look. See below for more.

If you can live without the latest and greatest, then you can save a ton opting for this highly-rated 1080p webcam for $22. You won’t find the same face retouching or auto-zoom features here, but the noise-reducing microphone and HD camera are sure to do the job for your daily Zoom, stream, or even selfie-taking. Over 7,700 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

For the artistic types, it might be worth dropping the dough on a higher-quality camera, like DJI’s 4K60 Gimbal Stabilizer at a new Amazon low. It packs a 12MP still photo camera and super-smooth 4K quality video, plus a plethora of cinematographic features. Or for those working from home, Amazon’s #1 best-selling lap desk is down to it’s lowest price ever as well, now just $29.

Microsoft Modern Webcam features:

With a resolution of Full HD 1080p, you’ll be streaming sharp video, which is boosted by auto focus, while HDR and True Look deliver facial retouch and auto light adjustments. A field of view of 78° creates a suitable image area and an integrated privacy shutter helps keep you secure when the camera is not in use. Also featured is an LED usage indicator, plug-and-play via USB Type-A, and clip and tripod thread mounting options.

