Take 20% off Amazon’s best-selling lap desk with built-in MacBook stand, now $29

US Happy (100% positive feedback last 12 months) via Amazon is offering its highly-rated lap desk for $28.79 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Going steady for $36-$40 these past few months, today’s savings shave 20% off to mark a new all-time low. This compact lap desk is crafted from bamboo, meaning it’s not only sturdy enough to hold your laptop, breakfast, and other accoutrements, but also has a stylish look to it. Whether you’re enjoying a chill morning in bed, working from home, or looking to elevate to a standing desk, this piece has you covered. It features a height-adjustable laptop stand and extendable cupholder, plus it folds neatly for storage. Rocketing all the way to a #1 best-seller spot, this lap desk is rated 4.4/5 stars from over 1,700 customers.

Even if you’re forgoing the lap-desk for a traditional office set-up, I’d still recommend checking out a quality reading pillow for extra back support. I’ve started using one when reading or working from bed, and there’s no way I’m going back to the leaning tower of pillows I had going on before. This highly-rated one is 18-inches strong and comprised of shredded memory foam, which I prefer for its conforming firmness that works for a lot of body types. Over 11,000 people have left a solid 4.5/5 star rating.

Make sure you’re getting the most leverage out of your MacBook with Anker’s 7-in-2 USB-C adapter at its lowest price in months. You’ll add 4K HDMI, 100W USB-C power passthrough, and five more I/O slots to maximize your connectivity. Plus, Amazon is taking 20% off this highly-rated dual-monitor mount, which you can fill out with LG’s 240Hz gaming monitor at a new all-time low.

More on the HUANUO lap desk:

This HNLS03 is perfect as a lap laptop desk or a bed tray, raise your laptop to an ergonomic height to use, or have your breakfast in your bed comfortably, put your coffee on the cup pad, refresh yourself with a warm sip of drink while working tired.

