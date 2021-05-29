Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro fall to new Amazon low at $150 (Save 25%), more

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro in all three styles for $149.99 shipped. Normally fetching $200, today’s offer amounts to 25% in savings, beats our previous mention by $20, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Samsung’s latest earbuds live up to their pro designation with improved active noise cancellation that is joined by an Ambient Mode. You’ll also able to enjoy 28-hour playback per charge, IPX7 water-resistance, and seamless pairing to your Galaxy handset. We noted that they are “simply excellent” in our hands-on review, and Amazon customers back that claim with a 4.4/5 star rating from over 4,700 customers. Head below for more.

Alternatively, go with the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ on sale today at $89.99 to save some extra cash. Down from the usual $130 going rate, today’s offer is a new all-time low and $10 under our previous mention. While not quite as feature-packed as the ANC-equipped pair of earbuds, these still deliver an Ambient Sound mode that cuts out distracting noise as well as 11-hour playback. You’ll also enjoy a 4.6/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Then don’t forget that we’re still tracking some of the best prices yet on the latest Galaxy S21 devices. With as much as $200 in savings across the lineup, you‘ll be able to save on everything from the entry-level Galaxy S21 to higher-end S21 Ultra and more starting at $700.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro features:

Escape and tune in to your own moment of Zen — all with a single tap. Your Galaxy Buds Pro puts intelligent Active Noise Cancellation at your fingertips. Relive the memories of every beat of your favorite song with an 11-mm woofer and 6.5-mm tweeter built into every earbud. Water won’t ruin your workout. Your IPX7 water-resistant Galaxy Buds Pro can keep the beat going even with a little rain. With Galaxy Buds Pro, you’ll feel confident you’re connected and heard.

