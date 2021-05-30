FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Bring the New Beats Flex Wireless Earphones on your next workout at $42

-
AmazonHeadphonesBeats
Reg. $50 $42

Amazon is currently offering the New Beats Flex Wireless Earphones for $41.99 shipped. Normally fetching $50, today’s offer comes within $2 of our previous mention for the all-time low and is the second-best price cut of all-time. Headlining the feature set on the New Beats Flex, you’ll find Apple’s W1 chip built-in which offers fast pairing as well as up to 12-hours of listening on a single charge. The around-neck design delivers an inline microphone with playback controls and is perfect for working out thanks to added water- and sweat-resistance. Over 13,800 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating, largely agreeing with our hands-on review. More details below.

Save even more cash when you ditch the Beats branding and go with the Anker Soundcore Spirit 2 Earbuds at $30. This alternative arrives with much of the same around-the-neck design and fitness-emphasis, but delivers a more affordable price tag that’s backed by 14-hour battery life, IP67 water-resistance, and a 4.3/5 star rating to complete the package.

But if you’re in the market for some higher-end offerings to rock out, don’t forget we saw a pair of notable deals go live on Samsung’s true wireless earbuds at 25% off. Headlined by the brand’s latest and and greatest, you can score a new Amazon low on the Galaxy Buds Pro for $150, alongside the best price yet on Buds+ at $90. Otherwise, don’t forget to check out our Tested with 9to5Toys review of the new Skullcandy Dime earbuds that are just $25.

New Beats Flex Wireless Earphones features:

In your ears or around your neck, Beats Flex are as versatile as the life you lead. Whether you’re listening to music, taking calls, or scrolling your social feed, you’ll always be ready for what’s next. Magnetic earbuds make listening that much easier by automatically playing music when they’re in your ears and pausing when they’re attached around your neck. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Headphones

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at…

Beats

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Elgato’s best-selling Cam Link 4K falls to new 20...
Bring-on the BBQ! NutriChef’s Bluetooth Smart Mea...
Give your child a head-start with 50% off your first Bi...
Samsung’s Curved 4K HDR UHDTVs upgrade movie nigh...
Let Comfier’s line of personal massage devices me...
Burst into summer reading with 87% off best-selling Kin...
Amazon launches Echo Memorial Day sale with Alexa speak...
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro fall to new Amazon low at $150 ...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $300

Beats Solo Pro Headphones deliver ANC, Apple’s H1 chip, more at an Amazon low of $149

$149 Learn More

Green Deals: Cruise around town this spring on a Segway electric scooter at $470, more

Learn More
Save $100

AOC’s UltraWide 34-inch curved monitor plummets to new low at $200 (Save $110)

$200 Learn More

Green Deals: Trim your trees with a Greenworks 24V 12-in. brushless chainsaw at $170, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Kick oil + gas to the curb with the $365.50 Greenworks 20-inch electric mower, more

Learn More
Reg. $130

Elgato’s best-selling Cam Link 4K falls to new 2021 low at $105 (Save 20%), more

$105 Learn More
Save 21%

Bring-on the BBQ! NutriChef’s Bluetooth Smart Meat Thermometer falls to $19.50 (Save 21%)

$19.50 Learn More
50% off

Give your child a head-start with 50% off your first Bitsbox Kids Coding package, now $15

$15 Learn More