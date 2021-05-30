Bring the New Beats Flex Wireless Earphones on your next workout at $42

Amazon is currently offering the New Beats Flex Wireless Earphones for $41.99 shipped. Normally fetching $50, today’s offer comes within $2 of our previous mention for the all-time low and is the second-best price cut of all-time. Headlining the feature set on the New Beats Flex, you’ll find Apple’s W1 chip built-in which offers fast pairing as well as up to 12-hours of listening on a single charge. The around-neck design delivers an inline microphone with playback controls and is perfect for working out thanks to added water- and sweat-resistance. Over 13,800 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating, largely agreeing with our hands-on review. More details below.

Save even more cash when you ditch the Beats branding and go with the Anker Soundcore Spirit 2 Earbuds at $30. This alternative arrives with much of the same around-the-neck design and fitness-emphasis, but delivers a more affordable price tag that’s backed by 14-hour battery life, IP67 water-resistance, and a 4.3/5 star rating to complete the package.

But if you’re in the market for some higher-end offerings to rock out, don’t forget we saw a pair of notable deals go live on Samsung’s true wireless earbuds at 25% off. Headlined by the brand’s latest and and greatest, you can score a new Amazon low on the Galaxy Buds Pro for $150, alongside the best price yet on Buds+ at $90. Otherwise, don’t forget to check out our Tested with 9to5Toys review of the new Skullcandy Dime earbuds that are just $25.

New Beats Flex Wireless Earphones features:

In your ears or around your neck, Beats Flex are as versatile as the life you lead. Whether you’re listening to music, taking calls, or scrolling your social feed, you’ll always be ready for what’s next. Magnetic earbuds make listening that much easier by automatically playing music when they’re in your ears and pausing when they’re attached around your neck.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!