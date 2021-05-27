FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Anker’s popular iPhone and Android accessories on sale from $13 in latest sale

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesAnker
Save now From $13

After seeing a collection of smartphone accessory-packed Memorial Day sales go live throughout the week, Anker is following up with a new collection of discounted iPhone and Android essentials today via its official Amazon storefront. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Headlining this time around is the Anker 15W Max PowerWave Alloy Qi Charging Pad at $23.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $30, you’re looking at 20% in savings with today’s offer marking one of the first notable discounts we’ve seen and the second-best to date.

Standing out from your average Qi charging pad, Anker’s PowerWave Alloy sports an aluminum base for a more premium design. Alongside its stylish looks, Anker backs things with a 15W output to compatible Android handsets, or 7.5W for iPhones. Over 1,600 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more from $13.

Other notable Anker deals:

Alongside all of today’s Anker discounts, don’t forget to check out the ongoing Memorial Day sales from both Nomad and Twelve South for other ways to save. With a variety of offerings ranging from premium chargers to leather wallet cases, these sales are taking up to 50% off some of our favorite Apple accessories.

Anker 15W Max PowerWave Alloy features:

The matte alloy finish not only looks good, it also works to dissipate heat, promoting a more stable charging experience. Non-slip material on both the top and bottom of the pad give you a more stable charging experience, ensuring your phone stays firmly in place even when vibrating. The USB-C input port is compatible with both Quick Charge and Power Delivery, giving you the power to choose how you charge. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Anker

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Take smart control of outdoor gear this summer: meross ...
Yummly iOS/Android Smart Meat Thermometer + magnetic do...
Klipsch’s latest T5 II Sport Earbuds pack a rugge...
Bring home a massive 236-inch screen: VANKYO projector ...
Just $159 scores you HP’s 11-inch Chromebook at a...
Sun Joe’s Electric Pressure Washer + Turbo Spray ...
ecobee SmartThermostat sees first discount of the year ...
New Amazon lows take up to $60 off Apple Watch SE model...
Show More Comments

Related

Save now

Anker’s new PowerWave MagSafe Pad Slim sees first discount to $18, more in latest sale

From $18 Learn More

Anker unveils new PowerWave Pad Lite at half of the price of Apple’s MagSafe charger

Buy now Learn More

Anker’s new PowerWave Pad Slim is its most compact MagSafe charger yet

Learn More
40% off

Anker’s Qi pad-equipped wireless PowerCore 10000mAh power bank now at $22 (40% off)

$22 Learn More
Save 37%

Save up to 37% on popular iOttie iPhone and Android chargers, car mounts, more from $17

From $17 Learn More
Reg. $31

Take smart control of outdoor gear this summer: meross HomeKit Dual Plug now $23 (Reg. $31)

$23 Learn More
Reg. $129

Yummly iOS/Android Smart Meat Thermometer + magnetic dock: $76.50 (Amazon low, Reg. $129)

$76.50 Learn More
Reg. $229

Klipsch’s latest T5 II Sport Earbuds pack a rugged design at $131 (Save $98)

$131 Learn More