Anker’s popular iPhone and Android accessories on sale from $13 in latest sale

After seeing a collection of smartphone accessory-packed Memorial Day sales go live throughout the week, Anker is following up with a new collection of discounted iPhone and Android essentials today via its official Amazon storefront. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Headlining this time around is the Anker 15W Max PowerWave Alloy Qi Charging Pad at $23.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $30, you’re looking at 20% in savings with today’s offer marking one of the first notable discounts we’ve seen and the second-best to date.

Standing out from your average Qi charging pad, Anker’s PowerWave Alloy sports an aluminum base for a more premium design. Alongside its stylish looks, Anker backs things with a 15W output to compatible Android handsets, or 7.5W for iPhones. Over 1,600 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more from $13.

Other notable Anker deals:

Alongside all of today’s Anker discounts, don’t forget to check out the ongoing Memorial Day sales from both Nomad and Twelve South for other ways to save. With a variety of offerings ranging from premium chargers to leather wallet cases, these sales are taking up to 50% off some of our favorite Apple accessories.

Anker 15W Max PowerWave Alloy features:

The matte alloy finish not only looks good, it also works to dissipate heat, promoting a more stable charging experience. Non-slip material on both the top and bottom of the pad give you a more stable charging experience, ensuring your phone stays firmly in place even when vibrating. The USB-C input port is compatible with both Quick Charge and Power Delivery, giving you the power to choose how you charge.

