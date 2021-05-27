Anker’s popular iPhone and Android accessories on sale from $13 in latest sale

After seeing a collection of smartphone accessory-packed Memorial Day sales go live throughout the week, Anker is following up with a new collection of discounted iPhone and Android essentials today via its official Amazon storefront. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Headlining this time around is the Anker 15W Max PowerWave Alloy Qi Charging Pad at $23.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $30, you’re looking at 20% in savings with today’s offer marking one of the first notable discounts we’ve seen and the second-best to date.
Standing out from your average Qi charging pad, Anker’s PowerWave Alloy sports an aluminum base for a more premium design. Alongside its stylish looks, Anker backs things with a 15W output to compatible Android handsets, or 7.5W for iPhones. Over 1,600 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more from $13.
Other notable Anker deals:
- PowerWave Sense 2-in-1 Charging Stand: $34 (Reg. $43)
- w/ code ANKERB95
- PowerPort Atom 60W GaN Charger: $37 (Reg. $46)
- PowerPort Atom III 45W Charger: $32 (Reg. $38)
- eufy Smart Scale: $28 (Reg. $45)
- w/ code eufyscale3
- PowerPort Atom III Slim Charger: $20 (Reg. $24)
- eufyCam 2C 1-Cam Kit: $119 (Reg. $140)
- 18W PowerCore Slim 10000mAh Power Bank: $20 (Reg. $30)
- PowerDrive III 2-Port 36W Car Charger: $17 (Reg. $22)
- Powerline II USB-C to Lightning Cable: $13 (Reg. $15)
Alongside all of today’s Anker discounts, don’t forget to check out the ongoing Memorial Day sales from both Nomad and Twelve South for other ways to save. With a variety of offerings ranging from premium chargers to leather wallet cases, these sales are taking up to 50% off some of our favorite Apple accessories.
Anker 15W Max PowerWave Alloy features:
The matte alloy finish not only looks good, it also works to dissipate heat, promoting a more stable charging experience. Non-slip material on both the top and bottom of the pad give you a more stable charging experience, ensuring your phone stays firmly in place even when vibrating. The USB-C input port is compatible with both Quick Charge and Power Delivery, giving you the power to choose how you charge.
