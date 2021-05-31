FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

JBL speaker Memorial Day sale up to 25% off: Charge 5 with power bank $140 + more from $90

-
25% off From $90

Today only, Woot is offering up to 25% off a series of JBL Bluetooth speakers with deals from $90. You can now score the JBL Charge 5 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $139.99 shipped. Regularly $180 at Amazon where it has never gone for less, today’s offer is $40 off the going rate and the lowest we can find. Alongside dual JBL bass radiators, this model has 20-hours of battery life per charge for all-day listening and a built-in power bank for charging your devices. It is a pool party-ready solution with an IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating, and features the ability to connect up to two Bluetooth audio sources at the same time. Rated 4+ stars, ships with a 90-day warranty, and you’ll find even more JBL speaker deals below. 

Now if you don’t such a powerful speaker or the 20-hour playback time, opt for something like the JBL FLIP 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker at $80 instead. This one will still bring that summer-ready design, just with a less battery life (12-hours) and without some of the add-on features of the model above. Rated 4+ stars from an impressive 78,000+ Amazon customers. 

Browse through the rest of today’s Woot JBL speaker sale for additional offers starting from $90 right here including larger models, party speakers, and more. 

Then swing by the Amazon Echo Memorial Day sale (here’s our breakdown of all the models in the lineup) as well as this ongoing offer on Marshall’s retro Emberton Bluetooth Speaker and Tribit’s highly-rated StormBox Micro Speaker. Head over to our Bluetooth speaker hub for even more. 

More on the JBL Charge 5:

Take the party with you no matter what the weather. The JBL Charge 5 speaker delivers bold JBL Original Pro Sound, with its optimized long excursion driver, separate tweeter and dual pumping JBL bass radiators. Up to 20 hours of playtime and a handy powerbank to keep your devices charged to keep the party going all night. Rain? Spilled drinks? Beach sand? The IP67 waterproof and dustproof Charge 5 survives whatever comes its way.

