Tribit’s highly-rated StormBox Micro Speaker has dropped to $32.50 (Save 35%)

Tribit Direct (100% positive all-time feedback from 8,000+) via Amazon is currently offering its StormBox Micro Bluetooth Speaker for $32.49 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code MMDDPRMT at checkout. Typically fetching $50, today’s offer amounts to 35% in savings, beats our previous mention by over $7, and marks the best price of the year. Tribit’s compact Bluetooth speaker delivers an IP67 water-resistant form-factor that’s wrapped in a stylish fabric design. On the actual audio front, you’ll be able to enjoy the brand’s XBass tuning feature for dishing out a more well-rounded sound profile as well as 10-hour battery life. Over 2,100 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below for more.

Save even more when you opt for the OontZ Angle 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker instead at $24. This more affordable offering will still serenade you just about anywhere with IPX5 water-resistance in tow, but without the more impressive internal audio array. It does still pack a slim design that’s backed by up to 14-hours of listening, and not to mention, best-seller status and a 4.5/5 star rating from over 108,000 customers.

Check out our recent breakdown of the Amazon Echo lineup to find out which smart speaker is right for you. Otherwise, we’re still tracking a pair of discounts on the Belkin SoundForm Elite Alexa/Assistant speakers which arrive with built-in Qi chargers to go alongside the voice-activated functionality from $150.

Tribit StormBox Micro Speaker features:

Tribit StormBox Micro bluetooth speaker may be small, but it is both loud and powerful, making it definitely the life of any party! Regardless of the type of tunes you play, full-sounding mids and trebels will bring your music to life. Adopt exclusive built-in XBass tuning DSP technology, This outstanding wireless speaker will reward you with more extension bass. A resoundingly deep bass will surprise you with its versatility in handling different genres.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!