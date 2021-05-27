FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon Basics 10-in-1 Electrician’s Multi-Tool falls to $12.50, more from $5.50 (Up to 41% off)

-
AmazonSports-FitnessAmazon Basics
41% off From $5.50

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics 10-in-1 Electrician Multi-Tool for $12.75 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the average rate over the last six months or so and marks the best price we’ve tracked in 11 months. This handy multi-tool is made by Amazon, comprised of stainless steel in a addition to aluminum, and boasts a wealth of helpful tools that are ready to squeeze into a pocket. Instead of taking a more traditional route, this multi-tool leads with a wire-stripping pliers and also includes screwdrivers, a saw, file, knife, serrated blade, can opener, and bottle opener. It’s great for everything from hiking to camping, around-the-house, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more multi-tools and pocket knives priced from $5.50.

Still haven’t found the right fit? If so, we’ve got a batch of Caterpillar, CRKT, and others from $7 alongside yet another list which includes SOG’s 4-in-1 Tactical Pen and more from $4.50. Other deals that are bound to come in handy are this 20-pack of Amazon Basics 36-inch bungee cords for $19 alongside a 39-piece tool kit for $18 Prime shipped

Amazon Basics 10-in-1 Electrician Multi-Tool features:

  • 10-in-1 electrician’s multi-function tool includes wire stripping pliers, medium slotted screwdriver, small slotted screwdriver, Phillips screwdriver, saw, file, knife, serrated blade, can opener, and bottle opener
  • Great for hiking, backpacking, camping, fishing, and other outdoor activities, as well as for survival, emergencies, or around-the-house use

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more

Amazon Basics

About the Author

Score a 4-pack of hub-free Govee Mini Smart Plugs for j...
Synology’s 4-Bay DS418 NAS kickstarts your Plex s...
Smartphone Accessories: 3-Outlet Power Strip w/ USB-C $...
Today’s best game deals: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla ...
Anker’s popular iPhone and Android accessories ma...
Take smart control of outdoor gear this summer: meross ...
Yummly iOS/Android Smart Meat Thermometer + magnetic do...
Klipsch’s latest T5 II Sport Earbuds pack a rugge...
Show More Comments

Related

41% off

SOG’s 4-in-1 Pen writes upside down, more multi-tools and knives from $4.50 (Up to 41% off)

From $4.50 Learn More
43% off

Caterpillar, CRKT, and other knives/multi-tools from $7 (Up to 43% off)

From $7 Learn More
Reg. $24

Thermos 16-oz. Stainless King Vacuum-Insulated Travel Tumbler hits Amazon 2021 low at $16

$16 Learn More
Save 35%

Arlo’s Wire-Free Video Doorbell brings video calling, 1080p feeds, more at new low from $130

From $130 Learn More
Reg. $5

Go claim Among Us for FREE on PC via the Epic Games Store!

FREE Learn More
$130+ off

Ninja refurb air fryers or multi-cookers are up to $130+ off today: Foodi Smart XL $166, more

From $120 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: May 27, 2021 – Save on Apple Watch SE, ecobee thermostats, more

Listen now
20% off

Cole Haan Memorial Day takes extra 20% off dress shoes, sneakers, sandals, more

From $30 Learn More