Amazon Basics 10-in-1 Electrician’s Multi-Tool falls to $12.50, more from $5.50 (Up to 41% off)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics 10-in-1 Electrician Multi-Tool for $12.75 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the average rate over the last six months or so and marks the best price we’ve tracked in 11 months. This handy multi-tool is made by Amazon, comprised of stainless steel in a addition to aluminum, and boasts a wealth of helpful tools that are ready to squeeze into a pocket. Instead of taking a more traditional route, this multi-tool leads with a wire-stripping pliers and also includes screwdrivers, a saw, file, knife, serrated blade, can opener, and bottle opener. It’s great for everything from hiking to camping, around-the-house, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more multi-tools and pocket knives priced from $5.50.
- Amazon Basics Tactical Folding Pocket Knife: $10 (Reg. $15)
- MTech Evolution Spring Assisted Knife: $8 (Reg. $13)
- SE 11-Function Stainless Steel Pocket Tool: $5.50 (Reg. $7)
- MTech U.S. Marines Folding Knife: $9 (Reg. $13)
- View all…
Still haven’t found the right fit? If so, we’ve got a batch of Caterpillar, CRKT, and others from $7 alongside yet another list which includes SOG’s 4-in-1 Tactical Pen and more from $4.50. Other deals that are bound to come in handy are this 20-pack of Amazon Basics 36-inch bungee cords for $19 alongside a 39-piece tool kit for $18 Prime shipped
Amazon Basics 10-in-1 Electrician Multi-Tool features:
- 10-in-1 electrician’s multi-function tool includes wire stripping pliers, medium slotted screwdriver, small slotted screwdriver, Phillips screwdriver, saw, file, knife, serrated blade, can opener, and bottle opener
- Great for hiking, backpacking, camping, fishing, and other outdoor activities, as well as for survival, emergencies, or around-the-house use
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!