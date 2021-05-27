FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Exercise gear from $10: Chin-up full body trainer, elliptical machine, bikes, more (Up to 35% off)

-
AmazonSports-Fitness
35% off From $10

Amazon is offering the Mind Reader Chin-Up/Pull-Up Full Body Trainer for $16.88 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 23% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Want an affordable way to tackle everything from pull-ups to dips, hanging leg raises, and more? If so, this full body trainer is worth considering. Despite offering up a boatload of potential exercises, this piece of equipment is small enough to easily keep in storage when not in use. This makes it great for travel, at-home use, and the list goes on. Rated 4+ stars from 65% of Amazon shoppers. Continue reading to find more workout gear priced as low as $10.

More exercise equipment discounts:

Keep yourself hydrated with GiiVEN’s Stainless Steel Double-Wall Insulated Bottle at $5. Once finished with your workout, why not reward yourself with a nice meal that’s cooked on Kamado Joe’s Jr. Charcoal Grill at a low of $299? After that, you can get comfortable on this sofa at $278 shipped.

Mind Reader Chin-Up/Pull-Up Full Body Trainer features:

  • Build Full Body Strength – The Mindreader Pull-Up Bar is a perfect addition to any home gym workout for upper-body strength and muscle toning. This doorway pull up bar will tone and strengthen your back, arms, shoulders and abs muscles for the perfect upper-body workout for men and women.
  • Versatile Uses – Get fit and sculpt your upper body by performing multiple workouts including pull-ups, chin-ups, hanging leg raises, push-ups, dips, situps and crunches. It’s truly a multi function piece of at home workout equipment.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more

About the Author

Upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 with up to $150 off NETGEAR Nighthaw...
Never miss a moment with Amazfit’s always-on retr...
RESPAWN’s Racing Style Rocker hits $139, more gam...
Pair your Galaxy S21 with Samsung’s 10000mAh 25W ...
AOC’s UltraWide 34-inch curved monitor plummets t...
Amazon will ship Walker Edison’s Wren TV Stand to...
Take up to $138 off this 52-inch adjustable-height gami...
Rocketbook’s cloud-ready reusable smart notebooks...
Show More Comments

Related

52% off

This best-selling exercise bike is down to $102, more fitness gear from $8 (Up to 52% off)

From $8 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Muse Dash, Mindcell, LayerPaint HD, more

FREE+ Learn More
Save $150

Upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 with up to $150 off NETGEAR Nighthawk routers from $258

From $258 Learn More
Save 25%

Never miss a moment with Amazfit’s always-on retro smartwatch at $30 (25% off)

$30 Learn More
38% off

RESPAWN’s Racing Style Rocker hits $139, more gaming/office chairs from $61 (Up to 38% off)

From $61 Learn More
35% off

Casely Memorial Day sale offers up to 35% off iPhone 12 cases, MagSafe gear, more

Now Live! Learn More
Reg. $50

Pair your Galaxy S21 with Samsung’s 10000mAh 25W Power Bank at $40 (Save 20%)

$40 Learn More
Save $100

AOC’s UltraWide 34-inch curved monitor plummets to new low at $200 (Save $110)

$200 Learn More