Exercise gear from $10: Chin-up full body trainer, elliptical machine, bikes, more (Up to 35% off)

Amazon is offering the Mind Reader Chin-Up/Pull-Up Full Body Trainer for $16.88 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 23% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Want an affordable way to tackle everything from pull-ups to dips, hanging leg raises, and more? If so, this full body trainer is worth considering. Despite offering up a boatload of potential exercises, this piece of equipment is small enough to easily keep in storage when not in use. This makes it great for travel, at-home use, and the list goes on. Rated 4+ stars from 65% of Amazon shoppers. Continue reading to find more workout gear priced as low as $10.

More exercise equipment discounts:

Keep yourself hydrated with GiiVEN’s Stainless Steel Double-Wall Insulated Bottle at $5. Once finished with your workout, why not reward yourself with a nice meal that’s cooked on Kamado Joe’s Jr. Charcoal Grill at a low of $299? After that, you can get comfortable on this sofa at $278 shipped.

Mind Reader Chin-Up/Pull-Up Full Body Trainer features:

Build Full Body Strength – The Mindreader Pull-Up Bar is a perfect addition to any home gym workout for upper-body strength and muscle toning. This doorway pull up bar will tone and strengthen your back, arms, shoulders and abs muscles for the perfect upper-body workout for men and women.

Versatile Uses – Get fit and sculpt your upper body by performing multiple workouts including pull-ups, chin-ups, hanging leg raises, push-ups, dips, situps and crunches. It’s truly a multi function piece of at home workout equipment.

