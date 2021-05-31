FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

RAVPower 70200mAh Portable Power Station with 60W PD, solar, more for $150 (Reg. $226+)

-
Smartphone AccessoriesSports-FitnesswootRAVPower
Reg. $226+ $150

Today only, Woot is now offering the RAVPower 70200mAh Portable Power Station with Solar Generator for $149.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $270 and currently listed at $226 via Amazon where it has never dropped below $180, today’s offer is 44% or $120 off the going rate, the lowest we can find, and matching our previous mention. Whether it’s road trips, camping, or even in emergency situations, this model will ensure your small appliances, smartphones, and laptops stay juiced up and ready to go. Alongside a pair of 110V AC outlets and a 252.7Wh/70200mAh internal battery this one also sports 60W PD USB (input and output) and can be refueled with the included 60W DC adapter, a car charger, or a solar panel. There’s also SOS emergency lighting and an included carrying case. Rated 4+ stars from over 600 Amazon customers. More details below. 

If the full-on power station is overkill for you, something like this Anker PowerCore Essential 20000mAh Power Bank at $40 shipped will likely do the trick. This one carries solid ratings from over 31,000 Amazon customers and will easily tie you over until the next outlet comes your way. There’s no AC outlets here, but it’s great for your phones and laptops, includes everything you need, and you’ll even receive a nice travel pouch. 

Check out the brand new Anker MagSafe power bank, this RAVPower MagSafe model with a 5000mAh capacity, and the latest Goal Zero Venture portable power banks with 30W USB-C. Then go dive into this Anker accessories roundup for deep deals on its new PowerWave MagSafe Pad Slim and more from $18

More on the RAVPower 70200mAh Portable Power Station:

  • Powerful Pure Sine Wave AC Outlets: Two 110V AC outlets deliver stable and mighty 250W when using one only, and a total 300W when using both, perfect for your small appliances on your camping or road trips(Note: Before connect AC outlet to your devices, please long press the button beside AC outlet 5 seconds and active AC output at first)
  • Backup Generator for CPAP and Power Outages: Colossal battery capacity, 252. 7Wh/70200mAh internal battery capacity, packed in a small size is a ready for hours of use when power outage or supporting your CPAP

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more

woot RAVPower

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Smartphone Accessories: CHOETECH MagSafe Charging Stand...
JBL speaker Memorial Day sale up to 25% off: Charge 5 w...
elago Memorial Day deals from $5: MagSafe stand, Pixel ...
DODOcase now offering rare 15% off sitewide for Memoria...
DJI Osmo Pocket saves all your summer adventures in 4K,...
Smartphone Accessories: Adjustable Aluminum Stand $9 (S...
Satechi’s Memorial Day sale has arrived: Save up to 2...
Power your AirPods, Apple Watch, and iPhone with this 3...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: Aukey PowerTitan 300 + PowerZeus 500 portable power stations from $210, more

Learn More

Green Deals: EGO 56V electric yard tools jumpstart your summer lawn care from $159, more

Learn More

Best Memorial Day fashion deals 2021: Nike, adidas, North Face, Ray-Ban, more

up to 70% off Learn More
30% off

meross Smart Wi-Fi White/Color LED Bulbs from $12.50 at Amazon: 2- or 4-pack up to 30% off

From $12.50 Learn More
Amazon low

Score the 11,000-lumen ThruNite TN36 limited-edition LED flashlight at an Amazon low of $110

$110 Learn More
Holiday savings

Best Memorial Day 2021 Deals: Save on the latest from Apple, Google, more

Shop now! Learn More
Lowest in years

Victrola’s cast iron grill press falls to best price in years at $11 Prime shipped

$11 Learn More
$600+ off

Memorial Day 4K TV deals: LG 55-inch OLED all-time low, Android, 2021 models, more from $200

From $203 Learn More