RAVPower 70200mAh Portable Power Station with 60W PD, solar, more for $150 (Reg. $226+)

Today only, Woot is now offering the RAVPower 70200mAh Portable Power Station with Solar Generator for $149.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $270 and currently listed at $226 via Amazon where it has never dropped below $180, today’s offer is 44% or $120 off the going rate, the lowest we can find, and matching our previous mention. Whether it’s road trips, camping, or even in emergency situations, this model will ensure your small appliances, smartphones, and laptops stay juiced up and ready to go. Alongside a pair of 110V AC outlets and a 252.7Wh/70200mAh internal battery this one also sports 60W PD USB (input and output) and can be refueled with the included 60W DC adapter, a car charger, or a solar panel. There’s also SOS emergency lighting and an included carrying case. Rated 4+ stars from over 600 Amazon customers. More details below.

If the full-on power station is overkill for you, something like this Anker PowerCore Essential 20000mAh Power Bank at $40 shipped will likely do the trick. This one carries solid ratings from over 31,000 Amazon customers and will easily tie you over until the next outlet comes your way. There’s no AC outlets here, but it’s great for your phones and laptops, includes everything you need, and you’ll even receive a nice travel pouch.

Check out the brand new Anker MagSafe power bank, this RAVPower MagSafe model with a 5000mAh capacity, and the latest Goal Zero Venture portable power banks with 30W USB-C. Then go dive into this Anker accessories roundup for deep deals on its new PowerWave MagSafe Pad Slim and more from $18.

More on the RAVPower 70200mAh Portable Power Station:

Powerful Pure Sine Wave AC Outlets: Two 110V AC outlets deliver stable and mighty 250W when using one only, and a total 300W when using both, perfect for your small appliances on your camping or road trips(Note: Before connect AC outlet to your devices, please long press the button beside AC outlet 5 seconds and active AC output at first)

Backup Generator for CPAP and Power Outages: Colossal battery capacity, 252. 7Wh/70200mAh internal battery capacity, packed in a small size is a ready for hours of use when power outage or supporting your CPAP

