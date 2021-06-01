FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

TCL’s affordable 10/Pro smartphones are even more so from $175 (Save up to $150)

-
AmazonAndroidTCL
Save $150 From $175

TCL’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its 10 Pro Android Smartphone for $299.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $450, today’s offer amounts to 33% in savings, beats our previous mention by $15, and marks a new all-time low.

TCL’s latest Android handset comes equipped with a 6.47-inch curved AMOLED display and backs that with a built-in fingerprint reader, as well as expandable microSD card storage. Around back, there’s a quad camera array headlined by a 64MP sensor with hybrid auto focus and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 540 customers, and in our hands-on review, we found that this offers a “premium package at an affordable price tag.” Head below for more.

Save even more by going with the TCL 10L Android Smartphone that’s on sale for $174.99 at Amazon when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from its usual $250 price tag, today’s offer matches our previous mention for one of the best prices to date. This model packs a 6.53-inch FHD+ display as well as the same expandable microSD card storage and a similar quad-sensor camera array as found above. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 2,390 customers and you can learn more in our review.

While you can still lock-in all of the best app and game deals live right now for your device in our latest roundup, there are plenty of additional hardware price cuts in our Android guide. Most notably, we just saw a rare discount go live on the Ticwatch Pro 3 GPS smartwatch, which delivers 45-day battery life and is now $30 off.

TCL 10 Pro Smartphone features:

Experience the unparalleled visual power of TCL 10 Pro with NXTVISION visual technology. Color, clarity and contrast are enhanced in real time by an independent display engine with advanced image processing. Stream striking HDR10 videos with richer shades, brighter whites and deeper blacks on a 6.47” curved AMOLED display officially certified by Netflix. Maximize your audio experience by connecting up to four speakers or headsets with Super Bluetooth.

