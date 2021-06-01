It is now time to kick the month off with all of today’s best Android game and app deals. Be sure to check out the first price drop on all-new 512GB Galaxy Book Pro alongside everything else in our Android deal hub, then head right back here for this afternoon’s best Android game and app deals courtesy of Google Play. Today’s collection is quite notable with some great deals on titles like Magibot, Galaxy Trader, Persephone, This War of Mine, Rec Recorder PRO, Glextor Manager & Organizer, plus much more. Head below the fold for a closer look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals.

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

We still have ongoing offers on OnePlus 8T and Google Pixel 4, but you’ll also find Microsoft’s dual screen Surface Duo at new Amazon low ($259 off) over in our Android deal hub. Today’s real Android-friendly headliner would have to be Samsung’s all-new 512GB Galaxy Book Pro at nearly $100 off the going rate for the first notable discount we have tracked. Alongside all of our smartphone accessory and smart home offers, we also have a host of Anker security camera systems on sale from $100 right here. Just be sure to swing by this morning’s roundup for more accessories and check out today’s deal on Sony’s popular XM4 ANC Headphones.

Today’s best game deals: Tomb Raider Trilogy $20, COD Black Ops Cold War from $36, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Magibot:

Follow the adventures of ILO, a small magician robot sent by humans to a planet of last resort. With its pointed hat and Magic Book, Ilo explores a world full of hostile creatures to find the terraforming beacons. It makes its way using “magical” blocks. The powers to fly, stop time or pass through objects are all powers that will help it overcome obstacles and bravely continue its odyssey.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!