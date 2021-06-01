Samsung’s all-new 512GB Galaxy Book Pro sees first discount at $98 off

Amazon is offering Samsung’s all-new 15-inch Galaxy Book Pro i5/8GB/512GB for $1,001.70 shipped. This marks the very first discount we’ve tracked since its release just a few weeks ago. Backed by an 11th-gen. i5 Intel processor, it’s packing a 2.4GHz base speed that boosts all the way to 4.2, making it a quality companion for both work and portable gaming. Artists and creators can enjoy the 100% color volume AMOLED screen, and everyone else can marvel at the lightning quick Wi-Fi 6e connectivity. With up to 20 hours of life off a single charge, this “smartphone-thin” machine is the ideal all-around companion for students or anyone working on-the-go. Reviews are still a bit scarce, but you can check out our launch coverage for all the inside details. See below for more.

If you’re not wowed by the latest and greatest from Samsung, Acer might have you covered with its Aspire 5 laptop at $550 shipped. Under the hood, you’ll find a 10th-gen i5 quad-core processor for speeds up to 3.6GHz, plus a 15.6-inch 1080 IPS screen, and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. With an 8-hour battery life, it can’t quite square up to the premium Galaxy Book Pro. But if you’re looking for a reliable family or student computer with plenty of processing speed to brag about, this is a strong option at nearly half of what our lead deal will run you. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 1,300 customers.

To make the most out of your newest study-buddy, take a look at Tascam’s USB Podcasting Studio. Whether you’re trying to jumpstart a new streaming or artistic career, or just want a professional tool to goof around with your friends, this thing can turn any Mac into an instant soundstage. Plus, it already undercuts any recording studio rate by a ton at just $110, and you come out the other side with some new skills, or having refined some old ones.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro features:

Why can’t laptops be more like cell phones? They can when they have PC power that’s smartphone thin. Combining the latest Intel 11th Gen CoreTM processor with Windows 10 OS and designed on the Intel® EvoTM platform, Samsung Galaxy Book Pro is a computer that comes in under two pounds, so it’s the perfect mix of portable and productive. Download huge files fast with Wi-Fi 6e. Stream and watch your favorite movie on the move. And you’ll do it all with the surround-sound technology of Dolby Atmos audio and 100% color volume on a brilliant, advanced AMOLED screen.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!