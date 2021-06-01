After getting a pretty good idea of what to expect from the LEGO Star Wars theme for this summer in our report last month, today, we’re getting a first look at yet another one of the upcoming creations. Delivering yet another iconic scene from the Original Trilogy as a display-worthy build, the all-new LEGO Darth Vader Meditation Chamber will be launching in the coming months. Complete with two minifigures and over 660 pieces, you’ll want to head below for all of the details.

First look at new LEGO Darth Vader Meditation Chamber

After already getting all of the details on the upcoming Bad Batch Shuttle, the LEGO Star Wars summer lineup is beginning to get a little clearer, as today we’re getting a first look at yet another new model from the wave. Depicting one of the more fan-favorite scenes from The Empire Strikes Back, the upcoming LEGO Darth Vader Meditation Chamber finally assembles the unique location. Today’s news comes to us thanks to the LEGO authorized retailer Juguetron posting a listing of the set early.

Stacking up to 663 pieces, the upcoming build follows suit of the Bespin Duel creation from last year, but as of now isn’t slated to be a limited-edition creation. So builders looking to get their hands on this one at the retail price should be in luck. As for the actual model, it is mainly comprised of black and white elements with a unique display base that is complemented by a printed name plate.

There’s a mechanism at the top of the build that allows you to open and close the unique design of the chamber, which has some internal details from the film. So alongside being an eye-catching build for showing off in your collection, there’s some added play functionality, too.

Fittingly because this is his meditation chamber, the set includes Darth Vader himself alongside another minifigure. While there’s no direct confirmation that it’s Admiral Piett, the included Imperial Officer fits right in with the theming of the set.

Launching later this summer

As of now, pricing on the upcoming LEGO Darth Vader Meditation Chamber has yet to be officially unveiled, but we do know it will be launching alongside all of the other summer 2021 Star Wars sets in August. Though given that 9to5Toys reported correctly on the part count already, it’s safe to say for now that our original mention of it landing at $70 is likely to go unchanged.

Update: Shortly after publishing, the LEGO Darth Vader Meditation Chamber officially went up for pre-order at LEGO. As we originally reported, it’ll launch with a $69.99 price tag.

9to5Toys’ Take

Back when I reviewed the limited-edition Bespin Duel set last year, I noted how I really wished that it wasn’t a hard-to-find kit and that the LEGO Group would learn from the release to create similar adult-oriented models in the future. Well, it looks like they listened, as the new Darth Vader Meditation Chamber set is delivering exactly that. There’s the same display-worthy emphasis as well as more advanced building techniques that older builders are sure to appreciate, not to mention the fact that we’re finally getting the iconic scene from The Empire Strikes Back.

