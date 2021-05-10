Summer is quickly approaching, and all of the details on what to expect from the upcoming LEGO Star Wars lineup are falling into place. After getting a first look at the wave from last week’s Bad Batch Shuttle debut, we’ve now confirmed some reports that indicate we’ll see a new UCS AT-AT alongside a series of sets centered around the Mandalorian. Head below for all of the details.

The last time we checked in with what was on top from the summer LEGO Star Wars lineup, we had a pretty good idea of what to expect from the upcoming collection. Though, since January, a few things have been officially confirmed, like the Bad Batch Shuttle and R2-D2, as well as pushed back like the Republic Gunship.

As of now, all of the sets are slated to launch on September 1, similarly to when last year’s summer wave was released. And while not specifically themed to a particular film or Disney+ season, now that we have an updated list of what to expect, it’s clear there is a heavy emphasis on the Mandalorian. But let’s dive in and check out all of the upcoming kits.

UCS Republic Gunship

Starting with what we already have confirmed from the LEGO Group, we’ve already been privy to quite a bit of information on the upcoming UCS Republic Gunship. Since the interview with LEGO designers back in March, we now have additional confirmation that the set will sell for $350, and its part count is set at 3,292 pieces.

On the minifigure front, Jedi Bob had already been confirmed to not be included in the set to much dismay, but now, it looks like we know which characters will be making an appearance. Fitting for the Attack of the Clones theming, the UCS Republic Gunship will include Mace Windu alongside a new red Clone Captain minifigure.

Bad Batch Shuttle

When 9to5Toys initially received word of these upcoming, the Bad Batch Shuttle had yet to be officially confirmed, but in the time it took to get some additional confirmation from additional sources, the LEGO Group officially unveiled the set.

Now to move onto what the LEGO Group hasn’t officially confirmed yet.

UCS AT-AT

When we first caught rumors of the upcoming LEGO Star Wars sets, all of the buzz was centered around the idea of the latest and greatest brick-built Death Star. But it looks like we’ll have to wait until later down the line to see a new version of the space station, as our latest reports indicate that the fall will see the launch of a different icon from the Galactic Empire.

Still slated to enter at the $800 price point, the 6,782-piece creation is now supposedly going to be the AT-AT. Fans have been asking for this vehicle to get the UCS treatment for years now, and it looks like we may finally be getting our wish. Given how lanky the vehicle is, it’s long been thought that the LEGO Group has had trouble actually turning it into such a large model, but as one of the largest Star Wars sets to date, the included bricks will likely be able to pull it off. Our current reports note that we’ll see a launch following the actual summer wave, with the LEGO UCS AT-AT launching in time for Black Friday.

As of now, this is the kit that we’re least certain of seeing launch this year. With the UCS Republic Gunship already being set in stone and the previous launch of the R2-D2, it’s rare to see three collectible sets of this caliber launch in a single year. Out of all of the potential sets, I’m not entirely sold that this will actually launch come fall.

Gideon’s Light Cruiser

Headlining the LEGO Star Wars Summer wave is the largest creation from the collection, Gideon’s Light Cruiser from the Mandalorian. Featured throughout the latter portion of season two, the part count and overall size of this ship’s brick-built debut are still up in the air. We do know that it’ll clock in at $160 and includes a variety of minifigures, including Mando himself and Moff Gideon. That’s alongside Cara Dune despite the actress no longer being involved with the series and an unconfirmed character, which will likely end up being a Dark Trooper minifig.

We’ve never seen a ship quite like this in LEGO form before, which is an apprenticed departure from the usual. So count on this being one of the year’s more popular creations from a galaxy far, far away, especially considering it’ll likely include quite a few exclusive minifigures.

A mockup courtesy of Je hyung Lee on Flickr

Darth Vader Meditation Chamber

Departing from the Mandalorian theming, the LEGO Group is also going to be releasing a new kit later this summer specifically geared towards older builders. Similar to the Bespin Duel set released last year as a limited-edition kit, we’ll be getting a 663-piece recreation of the Darth Vader Meditation Chamber from Empire Strikes Back.

Complete with Vader himself, the kit will lean into being a more display-focused model with more detail than your average kit. It is expected to clock in at $70 while including two additional minifigures alongside the Sith Lord himself. A typical stormtrooper will be joined by the very first brick-built version of the Imperial officer Admiral Piett.

Slave 1

Returning to the Mandalorian theming of the 2021 LEGO Star Wars summer, we’re also getting the latest rendition of the Slave 1. While it’s still not set in stone on whether we’ll see a model updated specifically to fit in with season two of the series or the upcoming Book of Boba Fett Disney+ series, the set will be one of the smallest renditions of the bounty hunter’s ship to date.

Stacking up to 592 pieces, it’ll be a tad larger than the version included in 2018’s Betrayal at Cloud City set. Its $50 price tag also makes it one of the most affordable over the year, clocking in at a fraction of the price of the most recent release from the commemorative 20th anniversary Star Wars wave. In terms of minifigures, Boba Fett is slated to be the only inclusion.

Mando Advent Calendar

Each summer wave of the LEGO Star Wars lineup sees a new version of the annual Advent Calendar launch, and 2021 is no different. Though in a first for the festive kit, this year’s will be themed quite heavily around the Mandalorian. Its 335 pieces will include the usual assortment of minifigures and miniature builds at the $40 price point.

A mockup courtesy of Kevin Wollert on Flickr

Imperial Troop Transport

Clocking in at that same $40 price point is also going to be the Imperial Troop Transport from season two of The Mandalorian. The 478-piece vehicle fittingly comes with a pair of your average Stormtroopers, as well as a new mortar trooper and Greef Karga.

Beskar Forge

Depicting one of the more iconic scenes from the Mandalorian, we’re also going to be getting a 258-piece set based around the Beskar Forge. Notably including minifigures of the Armorer and a Heavy Infantry Mandalorian, the set will sell for $30. Hopefully, it’ll include some new printed 1 x 2 tiles with Beskar printing on them to really complete the set’s theme.

Duel on Mandalore

As the most affordable set of the LEGO Star Wars lineup for the summer of 2021, we’re also getting a set based around the Clone Wars series. Stacking up to 147 pieces, the Duel on Mandalore kit will depict Ahsoka Tano’s duel against Darth Maul and enters at a $20 price tag. Both of the expected minifigures will be included alongside a brick-built version of the Mandalore throne and some other structures from the scene.

BrickHeadz 150

And last up, it looks like we’re going to see the debut of the 150th BrickHeadz figure by the end of 2021, as well. At the end of last year, we covered the results of the LEGO Ideas vote, which saw Star Wars win as the theme to commentate the milestone. Alongside being able to weigh in on which property would get the honor of being the 150th brick-built figure, fans would also note which character they’d like to see. Now that the results have been tallied, it looks like Jar Jar Binks was the most popular answer.

Whether we actually end up seeing the controversial Gungan recreated in the BrickHeadz theme is still up in the air. It looks like the release should definitely be by the end of the year. Right now, we’re sitting at the 145th BrickHeadz release with the recent Harry Potter kits, so it shouldn’t be long until the latest Star Wars one is unveiled.

More details on LEGO’s upcoming 2021 lineup

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!