Nanoleaf’s Shapes HomeKit starter kits and expansions fall to new lows from $57

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is currently discounting a selection of Nanoleaf Shapes HomeKit Lighting starter sets and expansions. Shipping is free across the board. Headlining is the Hexagons 7-Panel Starter Kit for $165.99. Normally fetching $200 in either case, today’s offers are undercutting the previous mentions by $14 and marking a new all-time low.

As the latest smart home accessories from Nanoleaf, the new Hexagon panels bring the customizable lights that the brand is known for to your space in a new way. You’ll still find HomeKit support alongside Alexa and Assistant control, as well as multicolor output and the ability to set various scenes with unique lighting effects. All of the Nanoleaf Shapes accessories can be connected for even more interesting layouts, too. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 115 customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more from $57.

Also on sale, you can score the Hexagon 3-panel expansion set for $56.99. Down from its $70 going rate, today’s offer is $3 under our previous mention and marking a new all-time low. Perfect for expanding the featured deal or your existing setup, these will pair with any of the other Nanoleaf Shapes accessories.

Nanoleaf Hexagon Lighting Kit features:

The Nanoleaf Shapes – Hexagons elevate the concept of smart lighting into a creative journey of design. A combination of smart technology and sleek ultra-thin design, the modular LED light panels open limitless possibilities for you to explore, create, and play. Transform your space with multi-sensory experiences like touch interactions, real-time music sync, screen mirroring, and more. Customize and create your own Scenes and Playlists in the Nanoleaf App.

