Nanoleaf’s Shapes HomeKit starter kits and expansions fall to new lows from $57

-
New lows From $57

Update: Prices have dropped even further across all of the discounted Nanoleaf lighting products which you’ll find below.

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is currently discounting a selection of Nanoleaf Shapes HomeKit Lighting starter sets and expansions. Shipping is free across the board. Headlining is the Hexagons 7-Panel Starter Kit for $165.99. Normally fetching $200 in either case, today’s offers are undercutting the previous mentions by $14 and marking a new all-time low.

As the latest smart home accessories from Nanoleaf, the new Hexagon panels bring the customizable lights that the brand is known for to your space in a new way. You’ll still find HomeKit support alongside Alexa and Assistant control, as well as multicolor output and the ability to set various scenes with unique lighting effects. All of the Nanoleaf Shapes accessories can be connected for even more interesting layouts, too. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 115 customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more from $57.

Then go dive into our smart home guide for additional offers as we get the week going. Those in the market for some added security but who only want a single camera can score the Eve Cam, which is also on sale right now. Down to $135, you’re looking at a standalone design on top of its HomeKit Secure Video support and 1080p recording.

Nanoleaf Hexagon Lighting Kit features:

The Nanoleaf Shapes – Hexagons elevate the concept of smart lighting into a creative journey of design. A combination of smart technology and sleek ultra-thin design, the modular LED light panels open limitless possibilities for you to explore, create, and play. Transform your space with multi-sensory experiences like touch interactions, real-time music sync, screen mirroring, and more. Customize and create your own Scenes and Playlists in the Nanoleaf App.

