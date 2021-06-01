FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Bring the rustic getaway to you with 15% off Amazon furniture and home goods from $14

New lows From $14

Amazon is discounting a massive selection of its Rivet home goods and furniture starting at $14. From towel sets to contemporary couches, these rustic pieces work to build an atmosphere of coziness that’s ideal for the modern homemaker. Our top pick today is the Rivet Geometric 4.1-inch Prairie Sand Planter for $14.04 Prime shipped. Featuring arcadian carved ceramic patterning that’ll bring out the best in any greenspace, these stoneware pieces are easy to manage and come in a variety of sizes and colors. And like everything in this collection, it’s garnered a high 4+ star rating from thousands of customers. So check out all of our top picks below the jump.

Other Rivet home goods top picks:

For more ways to elevate your home or rental property, LEVOIT offers a smart air purifier that can clean “a 403-square foot room 5x per hour”. It’s designed for total Alexa and Assistant compatibility, and right now it’s at an Amazon low of $170. Plus, Insignia’s 10-qt. Digital Air Fryer Oven comes with a myriad of cooking capabilities, and it’s down to just $60. But if you’re looking to upgrade outside the kitchen, you can find a whole world of untapped upgrades tucked away in our home goods guide.

Rivet Geometric Planter features:

  • With or without a plant, this beautiful stoneware pot brings a stylish touch to your home or office. Its compact size makes it great for a windowsill, accent table or desktop.
  • 5″ diameter x 4.125″H; 4.625″ interior diameter
  • Made from 100% stoneware for long-lasting durability
  • This pot with its drainage hole can be used for direct or indirect planting. The internal glaze will keep soil moist.

