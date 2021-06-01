Create the garden of your dreams with Sun Joe’s 16-inch Electric Tiller at $109 (Save $21+)

Amazon is offering the Sun Joe 16-inch 12A Corded Electric Tiller (TJ603E) for $109 shipped. Matched at Walmart. That’s $21+ off what Amazon has been charging lately, even more when comparing with Home Depot, and comes within $5 of the lowest price we have tracked in well over a year. It doesn’t matter if you’d like to create the garden of your dreams or make the daunting task of leveling a part of your lawn much simpler, this tiller is here to save the day. This affordable tool is worth adding to your repertoire and since it’s powered by electricity, it will get you one step closer to kicking gas and oil to the curb. The unit makes it a cinch to cultivate your yard with a 16-inch reach that can till up to 8 inches deep. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Today’s savings leaves you with just about enough to entirely cover this 100-foot Amazon Basics Outdoor Extension Cord at $24. It’s wrapped in vinyl to protect it against moisture, abrasion, and direct sunlight. Amazon touts this offering as great for everything from home improvement projects to seasonal décor, lawn care, snow blowers, and more.

Since you’re here, there’s a solid chance you may also want to have a look at this this electric pressure washer Gold Box at $120. You can also cash in on up to $150 off Greenworks electric mowers, chainsaws, and more. Once you’re done with the yard work, why not enjoy a leisurely ride on Segway’s Ninebot 350W Kickscooter MAX at $100 off? And no matter why, ensure you keep your thirst quenched with this stainless steel insulated bottle at $4.50 Prime shipped.

Sun Joe 16-inch 12A Electric Tiller (TJ603E) features:

POWERFUL: 12-amp motor cultivates up to 16 in. (40. 6 cm) wide x 8 in. (20. 3 cm) deep

DURABLE: 6 Steel angled tines for maximum durability and performance

EASY STORAGE: Handle folds for convenient storage and easy transport; voltage (V): 120

WHEEL-ADJUSTMENT: 3-position wheel adjustment

Power source type: Corded Electric

