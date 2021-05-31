Cruise into summer on Segway’s Ninebot 350W Kickscooter MAX at $100 off

B&H Photo is offering the new Segway Ninebot Kickscooter MAX for $599 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. That coupon saves you a clean $100 to knock the price down to it’s second lowest spot of the year. Packing a supercharged 350W brushless motor, you can cruise at speeds up to 18.6MPH for up to 24.9-miles off a single charge. It can even take hill grades up to 20%, with self-healing pneumatic tires to give you the most longevity for your ride. Rounding out the hardware, you’ll find front and back headlights, an LED energy and speedometer display. Rated 4.5/5 stars. See below for more.

We’re also tracking Segway’s E22 Electric Scooter at $379 when you clip the on-page coupon. Usually selling for $469, this $90 discount brings the price all the way to a new all-time low. It runs on a 300W brushless motor to attain speeds of up to 12.4MPH. So while your per-charge range drops to around 13.7 miles, you’re still saving well over $200 against our lead deal. The E22 is equipped with all the same safety features as the Kickscooter, including a foldable design for easy transport. Reviews are still rolling in on B&H, but over 300 Amazon shoppers have left it an average 4.5/5 star rating.

Nike is dropping a huge selection of summer markdowns up to 40% off, to make sure you’re looking your best no matter the adventure. But if you’re more interested in a chill summer cookout with the fam, we’re tracking charcoal grills from Royal Gourmet and Weber starting at $138. Plus Anker’s Nebula Capsule II R2-D2 projector at $140 off to finish off an unforgettable movie night under the stars.

Segway Ninebot Kickscooter MAX features:

Navigate the streets easily on this dark gray Segway Ninebot Max folding electric kick scooter. The long battery life gives you uninterrupted rides, while the anti-lock braking system and self-healing tires provide safety and rider comfort. This Segway Ninebot Max folding electric kick scooter features a folding design for easy portability and storage.

