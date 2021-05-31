FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Cruise into summer on Segway’s Ninebot 350W Kickscooter MAX at $100 off

-
AmazonGreen DealsSegway
Save $100 From $379

B&H Photo is offering the new Segway Ninebot Kickscooter MAX for $599 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. That coupon saves you a clean $100 to knock the price down to it’s second lowest spot of the year. Packing a supercharged 350W brushless motor, you can cruise at speeds up to 18.6MPH for up to 24.9-miles off a single charge. It can even take hill grades up to 20%, with self-healing pneumatic tires to give you the most longevity for your ride. Rounding out the hardware, you’ll find front and back headlights, an LED energy and speedometer display. Rated 4.5/5 stars. See below for more.

We’re also tracking Segway’s E22 Electric Scooter at $379 when you clip the on-page coupon. Usually selling for $469, this $90 discount brings the price all the way to a new all-time low. It runs on a 300W brushless motor to attain speeds of up to 12.4MPH. So while your per-charge range drops to around 13.7 miles, you’re still saving well over $200 against our lead deal. The E22 is equipped with all the same safety features as the Kickscooter, including a foldable design for easy transport. Reviews are still rolling in on B&H, but over 300 Amazon shoppers have left it an average 4.5/5 star rating.

Nike is dropping a huge selection of summer markdowns up to 40% off, to make sure you’re looking your best no matter the adventure. But if you’re more interested in a chill summer cookout with the fam, we’re tracking charcoal grills from Royal Gourmet and Weber starting at $138. Plus Anker’s Nebula Capsule II R2-D2 projector at $140 off to finish off an unforgettable movie night under the stars.

Segway Ninebot Kickscooter MAX features:

Navigate the streets easily on this dark gray Segway Ninebot Max folding electric kick scooter. The long battery life gives you uninterrupted rides, while the anti-lock braking system and self-healing tires provide safety and rider comfort. This Segway Ninebot Max folding electric kick scooter features a folding design for easy portability and storage.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries…

Segway

About the Author

meross Smart Wi-Fi White/Color LED Bulbs from $12.50 at...
Score the 11,000-lumen ThruNite TN36 limited-edition LE...
Best Memorial Day 2021 Deals: Save on the latest from A...
Victrola’s cast iron grill press falls to best pr...
Memorial Day 4K TV deals: LG 55-inch OLED all-time low,...
Add Microsoft’s official Xbox Stereo Headset to y...
ROCCAT’s Vulcan 120 AIMO Gaming Keyboard returns ...
Smartphone Accessories: CHOETECH MagSafe Charging Stand...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: Hover-1’s Blackhawk electric scooter goes nearly 19 MPH at a low of $450, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Tackle lawn tasks with SKIL’s PWR CORE 40V Brushless Electric Mower at $279, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Glarewheels X5 Electric Bike travels for 20-miles on a charge at $450, more

Learn More

Best Memorial Day fashion deals 2021: Nike, adidas, North Face, Ray-Ban, more

up to 70% off Learn More
30% off

meross Smart Wi-Fi White/Color LED Bulbs from $12.50 at Amazon: 2- or 4-pack up to 30% off

From $12.50 Learn More
Amazon low

Score the 11,000-lumen ThruNite TN36 limited-edition LED flashlight at an Amazon low of $110

$110 Learn More
Holiday savings

Best Memorial Day 2021 Deals: Save on the latest from Apple, Google, more

Shop now! Learn More
Lowest in years

Victrola’s cast iron grill press falls to best price in years at $11 Prime shipped

$11 Learn More