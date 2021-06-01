Twelve South Curve stylishly upholds your MacBook at $48.50 (Save 20%)

Amazon is currently offering the Twelve South Curve MacBook Stand for $48.65 shipped. Normally fetching $60, today’s offer amounts to nearly 20% in savings, is the lowest price we’ve seen since January, and is the second-best discount of the year. Twelve South’s premium stand elevates your MacBook 6-inches off the desk with a unique design that’s comprised of a single piece of aluminum. With an open base, it’ll not only improve the ergonomics of your setup, but also air flow to keep your machine running cooler. Over 2,100 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more.

But if you can live without the more premium Twelve South design, going with this more affordable model from Amazon is a great way to save some extra cash. Clocking in at $20, this Nulaxy stand delivers a similar metal design for elevating your MacBook and is just a fraction of the cost of the featured option. It isn’t quite as stylish, but will certainly get the job done for less. Plus, it comes backed by a 4.8/5 star rating from over 18,000 customers.

Then head on over to our Mac accessories guide for plenty of other ways to upgrade your work from home setup. This morning saw a notable price cut go live on Blue’s Snowball iCE USB Mic, which has dropped to the best price of the year at $34.50.

Twelve South Curve MacBook Stand features:

Curve is an elegant, flowing aluminum stand that complements the design of your MacBook or Laptop. With its beautiful matte black finish and improved ergonomic design, it is the ultimate partnership of style and functionality. Use your laptop on Curve to create a more comfortable desktop with your favorite external keyboard & mouse, or use the combo with an external monitor to create the perfect dual-screen setup. When it’s time to go mobile, unplug and roll out leaving a modern sculpture behind.

