It’s hard to beat Amazon’s MacBook-ready Urban Laptop Sleeve at under $7 (Save 42%)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics 15.6-inch Urban Laptop Sleeve for $6.90 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Despite Amazon showing a list price of $10, this sleeve has actually averaged $12 over the last 30-, 90-, and 180-day timeframes in every available colorway. That works out to 42% off and comes within $0.27 of the lowest price we have tracked.

This stylish laptop sleeve is ready to protect your beloved notebook from bumps, scratches, spills, and more. It boasts a lightweight and ultra-slim design, ensuring it won’t add much bulk to any modern MacBook, PC laptop, or Chromebook. The entire thing measures 15.7 x 0.8 x 11.5 inches and is backed by 1-year warranty. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’re like me, keeping your new screen clean will be very important. Thankfully you can reinvest today’s savings on a package of Grime Boss Touch Screen Wipes for $5 Prime shipped. Adding these to your repertoire will ensure you have 30 individual wipes that are pre-moistened and ready to keep not only your laptop looking its best, but also touchscreens, TVs, and more.

Amazon Basics 15.6-inch Urban Laptop Sleeve features:

Form-fitting laptop sleeve keeps your laptop safe from bumps, scratches, dust, and spills

Lightweight, ultra-slim design for easily carrying on its own or slipping it into a bag

Made of flexible, rubber-like neoprene material for cushioning protection; sleek blue color

Fits most laptops up to 15.6 inches; wipes clean with a damp cloth

Measures 15.7 by 0.8 by 11.5 inches; backed by an Amazon Basics 1-year limited warranty

