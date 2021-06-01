Amazon Basics Apple gear accessory sale from $6: Wall chargers, cables, more up to 33% off

Amazon is now offering up to 33% off a wide range of its Amazon Basics Mac, iPad, iPhone, and smartphone accessories with deals starting from just over $6. One standout is the Amazon Basics 68W 2-Port GaN Wall Charger for $24.51 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, only once have we seen this model go for less at Amazon (about $1 below today’s deal). This is 17% off and the best price we can find. This is a 2-port wall charger with a combined 68-watts of power spread across the USB-C (50W) and USB-A (18W) ports — making it a solid solution for folks with gear needing both USB standards. Alongside the foldable design and GaN-based internals, it also sports safety features that protect against over-voltage, overheating, and short-circuits alongside the 1-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds, but be sure to head below for plenty more Amazon Basics accessory deals.

More Amazon Basics tech accessory deals:

We also have some great ongoing Amazon Basics home improvement/tool deals including this 10-in-1 Electrician’s Multi-Tool and these 36-inch bungee cords, but you’ll want to head over to our smartphone and Mac accessory deal hubs for more tech add-ons. This morning’s roundup is also a great place for deals in this category including additional GaN wall chargers, phone stands, audio gear, and much more.

More on the Amazon Basics 2-Port GaN Wall Charger:

Fast simultaneous charging: 68-watt combined USB power delivery (3.0) for high-speed charging of compatible devices, like iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPad Pro, Samsung Galaxy 10, MacBook Pro 13-Inch, and more; when using just the USB-C port, the output is 60 watts

GaN technology: GaN components waste less power and produce less heat (compared to silicon), which translates to a more efficient charge

Compact size: small but powerful thanks to innovative GaN technology; design includes a foldable plug for travel-friendly portability

