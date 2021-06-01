FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

VAVA’s 5-in-2 USB-C hub features 5K output + 100W charging input at $30 shipped ($20+ off)

VAVA-USBranch (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 5-in-2 100W 5K USB-C Hub on sale for $29.99 shipped with the code VH5G9WJV and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $50 or more normal going rate, today’s deal saves you up to 60% and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked.

You’ll find that this USB-C hub features the ability to output 5K output to compatible screens, which is great for those with higher-resolution displays. It also offers 100W charging passthrough, dual USB 3.1 Type-A, and two USB-C ports. This is a great way to expand your MacBook’s abilities and add additional functionality that it didn’t come from the factory with. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Whether you’re on a tighter budget or just want a dongle that takes up a smaller footprint, we’ve got you covered. This pair of nonda USB-C to USB-A adapters do just that. They easily adapt USB-C to USB-A, which lets you utilize legacy devices with newer computers. Right now, you can pick up the pair for just $3.50 each when you clip the on-page coupon, making it a no-brainer purchase.

However, if you want a computer that has more than USB-C built-in, negating the requirement of using dongles, then you should consider Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Book Pro. Right now, it’s on sale for $1,002, which is a new all-time low since this is the first discount we’ve tracked. It’s $98 off, making now a great time to pick one up.

More on VAVA’s 5-in-2 USB-C Hub:

5K Dual-Monitor Display: Extend your laptop to two different monitors to reach out ultra-sharp dual-display and eliminate screen wide limitation via Versatile Port and HDMI Port. Versatile Port supports up to 5K@60Hz. HDMI Port supports up to 4K@60Hz.

