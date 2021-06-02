FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Bring hands-free Alexa to your smart TV with Amazon’s Fire TV Blaster at $20 (Save 43%)

Amazon is offering its Fire TV Blaster for 19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or on orders over $25. Back down from it’s usual $35 rate, today’s deals saves you 43% and matches the all-time low. Coordinating between other Amazon devices, it adds hands-free Alexa and boosted connectivity to your current Alexa ecosystem. You’ll need two key pieces to enjoy the benefits: a Fire streaming device, like the Fire TV Stick, and then something with a microphone like an Echo Dot. If you’re already set, then just $20 will add hands-free voice control over your TV’s power, channel settings, scrolling and searching, and even a compatible soundbar. Over 1,300 customers have left a 4+ star rating. Hit the jump for more info.

Firstly, if you’re unsure about the menagerie of Amazon smart products available, we’ve got you covered. Everything from the Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire Cube, and physical Fire TV can be found in this guide right here.

And if you’re looking to do a total home theater overhaul this Father’s Day, check out our launch coverage for Toshiba’s Fire TV 4K with the Alexa Voice Remote. It offers a lot of the handy features covered by the Fire TV Blaster, just without the added hardware control. Plus, the 50-inch model is down to $400 shipped. That saves you $70 off the leading rate and offers tons of streaming options in stunning 4K with HDR10.

Then again, if that seems like too big of an investment right now, TiVo offers a 4K Streaming Media Player that packs a ton of Android TV and Google Assistant features. So, you’ve got a choice of ecosystems to work with, and right now it’s down to just $29 at Walmart. There’s plenty of options out there, and it can get overwhelming, so feel free to peruse our streaming media player guide to find the best fit for you.

More on the Fire TV Blaster:

  • Alexa, turn on the TV.’ — Fire TV Blaster lets you use your voice to easily turn your TV on or off—even from across the room.
  • ‘Alexa, turn up volume on soundbar.’ — Turn up the volume or mute your compatible TV or soundbar.
  • ‘Alexa, switch to HDMI1.’ — Get to your content faster by using your voice to switch between HDMI inputs on your compatible TVs. You can also easily switch to cable or satellite—just say, ‘Alexa, switch to cable/satellite.’

