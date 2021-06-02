Home Depot takes up to $100 off Ring Video Doorbells and other smart home security gear

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot takes up to $100 off a selection of smart home security gear. Shipping is free on just about everything and no-cost in-store pickup is available in most cases as well. Headlining is the latest Ring Video Doorbell bundled with two battery-powered Ring Spotlight Cams for $399.97. Down from the usual $500 price tag you’d pay for the package, today’s offer amounts to the full $100 in savings, is the best price of the year, and one of the first ways to save on Ring’s latest video doorbell.

With three ways to surveil your property, this package is ideal for upgrading or kickstarting your smart home security setup. Alongside the latest Ring Video Doorbell which wires into your front door for monitoring package deliveries in 1080p, there are a pair of weather-resistant Spotlight Cams. Armed with battery-powered designs, these pack integrated lights for illuminating your yard to deliver some added security. Over 47,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other notable deals at Home Depot:

Then be sure to shop all of the other discounts in today’s sale for even more ways to elevate your smart home security setup. But if your setup calls for some HomeKit-enabled ways to keep tabs on all of the outdoor happenings, don’t forget that we’re still tracking a notable discount on the Anker eufyCam 2C Pro system, alongside some additional cameras from the brand starting at $100.

Ring Video Doorbell features:

1080p HD video doorbell with enhanced features that let you see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone, tablet, or PC. An update from the original Ring Video Doorbell, enjoy improved motion detection, privacy zones and audio privacy, and crisper night vision. Receive mobile notifications when anyone presses your doorbell or triggers your built-in motion sensors. Powered by the built-in rechargeable battery or connects to existing doorbell wires for constant power.

