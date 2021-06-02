Bundle Nanoleaf’s Canvas HomeKit starter set with its remote for $200, more from $20

Nanoleaf is currently offering its Canvas HomeKit Starter Set bundled with a Nanoleaf Remote for $199.99 shipped. Normally you’d pay $250 for the entire package with today’s offer saving you 20% and marking the best value in four months. Equipped with HomeKit support for integrating into your Siri setup, these lights can be rearranged into a variety of patterns to hang on your wall.

Alongside multicolor output for setting some ambiance, these Canvas lights respond to touch and can even be configured to set scenes in the rest of your setup. In total, you’re getting nine panels with this starter set. There’s also the bundled remote, which allows you to swap between 12 scenes or lighting settings thanks to a unique dodecahedron design. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can check out our hands-on coverage for an in-depth look. Head below for more.

Those who are just looking to upgrade their existing Nanoleaf setups can also bring home the 12-Sided Remote for $19.99 when code WANTREMOTE has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $50, you’re looking at a new all-time low as today’s offer amounts to 60% in savings and beats our previous mention by $10. Packing all of the functionality noted above, this remote makes flipping through scenes in your HomeKit setup a breeze. Alongside just being able to go through all of the different lighting effects on a Nanoleaf system, it can also work with the rest of your Siri-enabled devices. Get a closer look in our review.

But if it’s the security aspect you’re looking to upgrade of the smart home setup, don’t forget to check out the up to $100 discounts we spotted over at Home Depot today. With deals on everything from the latest Ring Video Doorbells to air quality monitors and more, we’re tracking some of the lowest prices of the year to elevate your setup. Then be sure to go get all of the info on the new eufy SoloCam lineup that just dropped.

Nanoleaf Canvas Starter Set features:

Create your own lighting masterpiece with these touch-reactive LED Light Squares that connect together along each side to create any design you choose, whether it’s a clever ‘smart art’ decoration above your sofa or a colourful party wall in the basement rec room. Watch the lights react dynamically to your touch, and Rhythm Scenes make lights dance to your favorite music. Fully customize your Canvas inside the Nanoleaf App, set Schedules to wake up naturally.

