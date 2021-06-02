After debating a pair of standalone cameras toward the end of last month, Anker is now heading into the summer with the launch of a new collection of eufy outdoor security offerings. With four new weather-resistant offerings, the lineup is headlined by a trio of new SoloCam releases alongside an updated floodlight camera. Packed with human detection, battery-powered designs, and more, you’ll want to head below for all of the details on the new eufy SoloCam lineup.

eufy debuts new collection of SoloCam home security offerings

Anker is expanding its lineup of outdoor security offerings today with a collection of new eufy SoloCam accessories. Entering in three different form factors, the weather-resistant models all arrive with 8 GB of onboard storage for keeping two months of video locally on the cameras. That’s alongside a suite of motion alerts, AI human detection, and other smart functionality.

Each one comes equipped with a 90-decibel alarm to complement the spotlights on higher-end models, as well as either 1080p or 2K recording. The entire eufyCam Solo lineup is also battery-powered and don’t require an additional basestation or hardware to get set up.

Headlining the releases is the eufy SoloCam S40 Solar, which arrives as the flagship offering from the collection. Debuting with a solar-powered design to live up to its name, the S40 packs 2K recording alongside an integrated 600-lumen LED light. This one will begin shipping in mid-August with a $199.99 price tag.

Next up we have the eufy SoloCam L20 and L40 Spotlight models, which share much of the same overarching design but differ in recording capabilities. The more affordable L20 at $149.99 can only capture 1080p footage, while stepping up to the L40 at $169.99 delivers 2K content. In either case though, you’re also looking at full-color night vision like the SoloCam S40 Solar as well as the same tunable 600-lumen LEDs, just without the solar-powered design. Both are slated to ship starting in mid- to late July.

To round out the eufy SoloCam lineup is the new Essential cameras that enter with either 1080p or 2K recording. As the most affordable models in the series, you’ll find much the same recording and smart capabilities noted above, just without the integrated spotlights. Pricing is set at $99.99 for the E20, while the higher-end E40 is $129.99. Shipping starts later this month.

eufy Floodlight Cam 2 Pro

Alongside the new eufy SoloCam lineup, Anker is also taking today’s announcement as an opportunity to unveil a refreshed floodlight camera. Entering as one of the more flagship offerings in the roster, the new eufy Floodlight Cam 2 Pro arrives as the first smart floodlight camera to feature both 360-degree pan and tilt capabilities as well as onboard storage.

With all of the motion alert and human detection features you’d expect from other higher-end releases in the eufy lineup, its Floodlight Cam 2 Pro also delivers smart lighting that can automatically turn its three LED lamps on once the sun sets and then turn them off once morning comes around. Its 2K video resolution is paired with IP65 water-resistance and a wired design to complete the package. Shipping is slated to begin in July, with the Floodlight Cam 2 Pro entering at $299.99.

