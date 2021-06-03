Ticwatch Pro S smartwatch drops to new low of $209 (Save $51), more from $104

MobvoiUS via Amazon is currently offering its TicWatch Pro S Smartwatch for $208.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $260, you’re looking at $51 in savings as today’s offer undercuts our previous mention by $12 to mark a new all-time low. This is also still one of the very first price cuts to date, as well. Having just launched in March, Mobvoi’s latest wearable arrives with a 1.39-inch AMOLED display, up to 30-day battery life, and Wear OS support for pairing with your Android or iOS device. That’s alongside a bevy of fitness tracking features like being able to monitor VO2 Max, breathing, stress, and heart rate. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for more.

Also on sale, MobvoiUS’s Amazon storefront offers its TicWatch Pro Wear OS Smartwatch for $103.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from the usual $200 going rate, today’s offer beats our previous mention by $26 and marks a new all-time low. Featuring a 1.39-inch AMOLED display, the TicWatch Pro arrives with up to 30-day battery life and onboard access to Google Assistant alongside heart rate monitoring and other fitness tracking features.

While it’s more affordable than the featured model, it won’t be quite as snappy as the Ticwatch Pro S and you’re forfeiting some of the more premium tracking features. Over 2,600 customers have left a 3.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Then go check out the ongoing price cut we spotted earlier in the week on Ticwatch’s Pro 3 GPS smartwatch. Delivering a higher-end design than either of the other two wearables on sale today, this one is on sale for one of the first times and is now $30 off.

TicWatch Pro S features:

This is an upgraded version from TicWatch Pro 2020, 1GB of RAM, upgraded with VO2 Max, TicExercise 3.0, TicSleep 2.0, IP68 Waterproof, TicBreathe monitors your heart rate, stress changes and helps you relax through breathing training ,TicHearing measures environmental noise. 2-30 days on a single charge is achieved by dual layered technology and two modes.

