BLACK+DECKER rice cooker/food steamer returns to multi-year low at $18 on Amazon

-
BLACK+DECKER
Reg. $30 $18

Amazon is offering the BLACK+DECKER 16-Cup Cooked/8-Cup Uncooked Rice Cooker and Food Steamer at $17.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally, you’d spend up to $30 on this, with today’s deal setting the all-time low price since it was last at $18 back in 2017. You’ll find the ability to cook up to 16-cups of uncooked rice, or steam up to 8-cups of pre-cooked food in this machine. The steaming portion is great for vegetables, fish, and more. Plus, the removable nonstick bowl is dishwasher safe for easy cleanup. There is even a warming mode that ensures your meal won’t overcook once the meal is done. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 23,000 happy customers.

After your rice is finished, you’ll want to use this OXO Good Grips Nylon Ladle to scoop it out. It’s just $7 on Amazon, making now a great time to pick one up. It’s dishwasher safe, soft, and it is designed not to scratch the delicate surface of nonstick pans or pots, like the one that’s included with the deal above.

This is far from the only kitchen sale we’ve found today, however. Earlier today, we found Elite Gourmet’s 14-inch electric grill at $25, which lets you enjoy a grill indoors year-round. This is a new low that we’ve tracked and saves 37% from its normal going rate. There’s also the Chefman family-sized 8-quart TurboFry Touch Air Fryer, which is down to $70 today only. This is at least 30% in savings, so be sure to check it out before midnight when the price goes back up.

More on the BLACK+DECKER Rice Cooker/Steamer:

  • 16-Cup Capacity – Prepare anywhere from 3 to 16 cups of cooked rice, great for one large meal or to save as leftovers.
  • Steaming Basket – The included steaming basket lets you make healthy meals with vegetables, fish, and more.
  • Removable Nonstick Bowl – The nonstick cooking bowl is completely removable for easy dishwasher cleanup.

