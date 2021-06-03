FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Fire up the grill anytime with Elite Gourmet’s 14-inch electric unit at $25 (New low, Save 37%)

Amazon is offering the Maxi-Matic Elite Gourmet Indoor 14-inch Electric Grill for $24.99 shipped. That’s 37% off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and beats the previous Amazon low by $2. Want to grill no matter what the weather is like? If so, this indoor solution may be just the thing for you. It offers up plenty of room to grill for the family or a few friends. An electricity-powered design allows you to kick propane and charcoal to the curb, making this a great solution for anyone who would like to increase their usage of renewable energy. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Keep your grill in fantastic shape for years to come when you quickly scrub it down with this 18-inch grill brush at $5 Prime shipped. It features a three-headed design that’s outfitted with stainless steel woven wire. Once you’ve cleaned your grill, simply run this brush through hot water to quickly prepare it for next time.

Since you’re here, you may also want to check out Chefman’s 8-quart TurboFry Touch Air Fryer at $70. Plus, if you’d like to grow some of your own veggies for the grill, check out AeroGarden’s 3-plant Sprout indoor garden system for $40.50. And for anyone who’d like to take their dreams of gardening to the next level, Sun Joe’s 16-inch Electric Tiller is down to $109 and today’s Miracle-Gro Gold Box has deals from $7.50.

Maxi-Matic Elite Gourmet Indoor 14-inch Electric Grill features:

  • Don’t let rain ruin your barbecues anymore! – enjoy all the fun of an outdoor BBQ in the comfort of your home with our premium indoor electric grill and prepare the most mouth-watering meals for your family!
  • Save time & grill all your favorite foods at once! – now you can throw your steaks, your wife’s veggies, your son’s ribs and your daughter’s salmon on the large 14″ Grilling surface at once! And thanks to its reliable nonstick coating, you’ll never have to deal with stuck food again! Plus, there’s a removable 1400W thermostat control with 5 adjustable settings up to 450°f.

