Chefman’s family-sized 8-quart TurboFry Touch Air Fryer drops to $70 for today only (Reg. $100+)

Amazon is now offering the 8-quart Chefman TurboFry Touch Air Fryer for $69.99 shipped. Also matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $140 at Best Buy, this model typically fetches around $100 at Amazon, is now within a couple bucks of the all-time low and at the best price we can find. This model stands out from the competition with a particularly modern black exterior and a sleek viewing window with interior light. It also has a large 8-quart capacity that can feed the whole family in one go alongside four cooking presets, capacitive touch controls on the top of the machine, an LED “shake reminder” for even cooking, an integrated timer, and a non-stick frying basket. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. More details below.

Today’s lead deal is one of the most affordable 8-quart dedicated air fryers out there right now. Just 3.2-quarts of Amazon Basics air fryer sells for $10 less at $60. The highly-rated Chefman TurboFry 2-quart at $40 is always a solid lower-cost alternative, but again it’s only a fraction of the size of today’s lead deal.

Hit up this morning’s Miracle-Gro Gold Box sale as well as the Home Depot storage event, then head over to our home goods guide for more deals on kitchenware and the early Prime Day household essential deals. You’ll find offers on NutriChef’s Bluetooth Smart Meat Thermometer, ongoing price drops on Instant Pot’s Duo Nova 6-Quart Multi-Cooker, and up to $100 off Margaritaville Frozen drink makers, among many others.

More on the Chefman TurboFry Touch Air Fryer:

Take your weeknight dinner game to the next level with the Chefman TurboFry Touch Air Fryer. With an XL 8-qt capacity, entire meals for the whole family can be ready in no time. Plus, the power of rapid-air technology cooks food faster and healthier than ever – Use little to no oil and achieve the same crispy, fried finish you love. Plate restaurant favorites from mozzarella sticks to chips, chicken tenders to pizza, and much more – no deep frying needed. Featuring a large digital display with capacitive touch control on the top of the fryer, an extra-large viewing window, and a bright interior light, it’s simple to control every meal.

