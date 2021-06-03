NZXT, a leader in the gaming PC scene, just announced its latest motherboard: the N7 Z590. With support for Intel’s latest 10th and 11th Generation Core processors, there’s quite a bit to like about this motherboard. Namely, you’ll find next-generation features like WI-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1, and much more here. So, should you use the NZXT N7 Z590 motherboard in your next build? I think so. Keep reading to find out why.

NZXT leads the market in minimal, beautiful, feature-rich motherboards

Many manufacturers make motherboards, that’s not disputed at all. However, most manufacturers only go to the lengths of coating their motherboard in a color to stylize it. Sure, there are a few exceptions of fully covered motherboards, but they’re few and far between.

Staying true to its brand, NZXT’s N7 Z590 follows suit of its previous launches, which means that you’ll find either a white or black motherboard covered in a full-body shroud. Along the right side there’s a vertical-facing 24-pin ATX power connector alongside the USB 3.1 Type-C header. Next to that, there are four SATA 6Gb/s ports horizontally, as well as a standard USB 3.0 header. This is all well-hidden and helps make your motherboard nice and neat.

For the rest of the motherboard, you’ll find that it’s almost entirely the color you chose. The black will look all black, while the white model has a black/white aesthetic. Around the PCIe slots, there’s a metal cover that has room for two NVMe SSDs underneath covers so even they’re hidden from view for a minimalistic look.

Ample I/O and connectivity for the next generation of computing

Around the back of the NZXT N7 Z590 motherboard, you’ll find plenty of I/O to hook up anything you could want. It has two USB 2.0 ports, which are great for your mouse and keyboard. There’s built-in HDMI that can handle up to 4K30 output, 2.5G LAN, and Wi-Fi 6E to name some of the ports.

Finishing things off, there’s Bluetooth 5.2, full surround-sound audio output, three USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, and four more USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports. This all combines to give you a grand total of nine USB-A ports and one USB-C port on the back, with support for several more thanks to multiple internal headers.

Wi-Fi 6E is another star of the show, mentioned above. While Wi-Fi 6 can deliver Gigabit networking wirelessly, Wi-Fi 6E enables a 6GHz band for even faster data transfers. However, keep in mind this additional band will be disabled out of the box, though Windows Update should enable it sometime in mid-2021.

Enjoy ultra-fast RAM support with up to 4600MHz thanks to XMP 2.0

NZXT also wanted to go the extra mile and not just offer 12+2 DrMOS Power Phase Design, but also support for up to 4600MHz RAM. PNY just announced 4000MHz RAM that looks pretty darn awesome, and would be a great addition to your rig here since it’ll be fully supported. Faster RAM means that your system will be more responsive overall, and if you’re building a brand-new 11th Gen Intel system, that’s likely high on your priority list.

Pricing and availability

You’ll find that the NZXT N7 Z590 motherboard will retail for $279.99 and is available now directly from NZXT.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!